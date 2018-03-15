State Treasurer Folwell, Meadows, others urge full throttle for GOP

State Treasurer Dale Folwell shows a new state employee health card, as among his efforts for greater efficiency. Photo by Pete Zamplas.

“We’re ready as a team to get our candidates elected — in a landslide,” new Henderson County Republican Party Chr. Merry Guy said.

The primary is May 8, ahead of the Nov. 6 general election that will shape power balances in Washington, Raleigh and Hendersonville. Some primaries determine offices, whenever a Republican has a primary challenge but none in the fall.

Meadows said he spoke with Pres. Donald Trump shortly before addressing the local convention in Apple Valley Middle School. He passed on Trump’s message that the president remains firmly behind veterans and other constituents, and “I appreciate their support.” Meadows said he does not mind that Trump often calls him in the middle of the night, over policy and legislative developments.

While there are differences between Republicans more conservative and those more moderate on many issues, Meadows indicated the gap is much wider between the two main parties. He thus urged unifying behind whoever wins primaries, so Republicans can maintain an edge and continue initiating overhauling legislation such as tax reform and nixing the federal health care mandate.

Meadows and District Atty. Greg Newman spoke at the GOP conventions in Henderson then Transylvania County, among various stops Saturday as the political season heats up. Ten candidates on local ballots each briefly spoke.

Meadows will be back as keynote speaker for the local GOP’s biggest fundraiser, the annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner April 21. State Sen. Chuck Edwards will introduce him.

The dinner is 6 p.m. that day, at the Hendersonville Country Club. Tickets are $75 each; payment needs to be received by April 7.

A common theme among speakers was to network with Republicans and registered independents, who can also vote in the GOP primary, to get people to become and stay active and campaign fully taking nothing for granted.

Guy said in her State of the County GOP that “meet and greets” in the party’s new headquarters welcomes newer Republican-only registrants, and introduce them to local officials and party regulars with hopes “they’ll join our team.” She said there are about 400 new registrants per month in the county, and many list themselves as “unaffiliated.”

The new GOP center behind Applebee’s in Four Seasons Shopping Center is also the site for concealed-carry gun safety-orientation classes.

“It was a great year for the party, and for me personally,” she said of 2017. “I met many great friends. We made many accomplishments, as a team.” She cited greater presence at festivals, raising nearly $5,000 via dollar tickets at the Apple Festival, and selling many hats with Trump’s campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again.”

She said the hat popularity shows there remains much support locally for Trump and/or conservative policies to make society “better than what it was before” — much more than what the media depicts nationwide.

Bruce Hatfield, who runs local GOP Men’s Club and Breakfast Club events, said after the convention that “Trump speaks to the heartland, to the people who voted him in — not the national media.”

Conventioneers are pivotal to the political process. Register of Deeds Lee King, in the credentialing report, noted 101 of 128 eligible delegates participated in the convention. The most was Blue Ridge, with eleven. Full slates came from the Armory Precinct (with seven) and Clear Creek (six).

In his invocation, the Rev. Gary Letchworth said to support candidates with “compassion, righteousness and integrity.”

Folwell’s Reforms

Party officials point to Folwell as an example of how Republican leadership can save tax dollars and increase efficiency. He calls himself the “keeper of the public purse. I look at the (state) money the same way you would.”

He is the first Republican state treasurer in more than 140 years, and is midway into a four-year term. In 2016 he defeated Democrat attorney Dan Blue III, to succeed Democrat Janet Cowell who did not run again.

Folwell, 59, a Winston-Salem native, is a longtime CPA and investment advisor with a master’s degree in accounting. He was once State House speaker pro tempore, and a four-term state rep rated by Civitas as among the state’s most conservative reps. Yet he sponsored 29 bills passed with bi-partisan support and no vetoes.

Then in 2013 he served as commerce assistant secretary under then-Gov. Pat McCrory, overseeing Employment Security. He said he turned around a “broke and broken” system, paying off its $2.5 billion debt to the federal government for jobless benefit payments.

Now as treasurer, he is again slashing debt and also costs. He has tackled the nearly $100 billion state pension — which is five times the amount of the state’s annual budget, and 10th largest among state pensions.

He slashed $240,000 — more than a third — off of the $700 million in yearly management fees for the pension investments. In his first year, he more than doubled his target of $100,000 in cuts over four years. In many cases, he switched from active managers to cheaper index funds he said performed about as well as an example of “common-sense solutions.” He said the fees had jumped in 16 years from $50 million to $700 million.

His staff is working on detecting and prosecuting pension fraud. He said the typical case is when a survivor does not notify pension contacts that the beneficiary has died so pension checks cease, and instead cashes them.

Folwell said the pension now rates among the five best states, while he took over a state health plan that rates among the five worst. Health care debt rose as money was not allocated to it, to keep up with the growing number of state retirees, he explained to the convention crowd. This resulted in $35 billion in “unfunded liability.”

But from now on, he said, the health fund is “self-funded” and keeps up. The health plan serves about 750,000 current and former teachers, law officers and other state workers. He has cited rising costs for medical care and prescriptions, at eight percent this past year.

Folwell held up a new state health insurance card he said is clearer, and said revised insurance statements are easier to decipher.

He is also proud of helping the state maintain its bond rating of AAA — the best rating. He said only 12 of the 50 states are AAA-rated. The rating provides lower interest rates on bond debt, for the state and local governments.

County Democrats’ turn is Saturday, March 31 for their convention. It is 9-1, in Rugby Middle School.

Commissioner Tommy Thompson chaired the GOP convention, as he periodically has done. He is retiring from elected office later this year after 40 years of service — 32 as county clerk of court, and eight as commissioner. He told The Tribune he is open to again chairing the local convention. He said he enjoys having a hand in political special events.

Thompson infuses humor into them. He told the crowd political jokes on Saturday. One was that ex-Pres. Obama, as a political science professor scolded a Young Republican who got back at him. Obama asked whether the young man — if presented the choice — would choose much wisdom or much money. The student said money. Obama responded that if in the student’s situation, he would choose wisdom. The Republican smiled, and said “each one takes what he doesn’t have.”

He shared a joke former Pres. Ronald Reagan often told. Essentially, it was that a Republican campaigning for office in a heavily-Democratic rural area had no podium to use from which to speak to constituents. So, he accepted an offer to speak atop a covered pile of barnyard manure.

The host farmer said it was the first time he heard a Republican speak. The candidate responded this was the first time he spoke from a “Democratic platform.”

For more on local GOP events including the Lincoln-Reagan dinner, call 693-6040 or check HendersonCountyGOP.com.