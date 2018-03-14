What the Local Media isn’t telling You About the Officer that Allegedly Beat the Jaywalker

By Chad Nesbitt- Have you seen the video? If you haven’t it shows two officers stopping a person for jaywalking, an argument ensues, jaywalker runs from the police, Officer Hickman says “I’m gonna F*** you up”, the jaywalker resists arrest, the jaywalker is beaten and tased to be taken into custody. At the beginning of the video you hear one officer say, “We just told him not to do that,” that being jaywalking. So this is the second time they have asked the jaywalker not to jaywalk (during this same incident).

Jaywalking is a joke of a crime. It’s nothing and is rarely, and I mean rarely, enforced by police officers BUT……..

What if I told you Asheville police officers were ordered to give tickets or arrest people for jaywalking in the City of Asheville?

What if I told you Mayor Esther Manheimer and the entire Asheville City Council voted to enforce jaywalking laws within the City of Asheville?

What if I told you that Asheville has the highest ratings of pedestrian accidents and pedestrian deaths in the state of North Carolina and that’s why Asheville City Council ordered the Asheville Police Department to take action against jaywalkers?

In May 2014 the City of Asheville got a bad report from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It said Asheville North Carolina had more pedestrian accidents and deaths than any city in the state of North Carolina. When that report came out Asheville City Council was embarrassed so they formed a new committee called Multimodal Transportation Commission. Their job was to study ways local roads can be made safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Mayor Manheimer and Asheville City Council listened to the commission’s findings, raised taxes to install speed bumps and traffic calming devices, and ordered the Asheville Police Department to take action.

On May 29th 2014, the Asheville Citizen-Times wrote a story about the North Carolina Transportation Departments findings. The article was called, “Asheville tops NC in per capita pedestrian accidents”, and was written by Sabian Warren. In the article, former APD Police Chief William Anderson said, “APD has been monitoring crosswalk and heavy pedestrian volume areas for violations,” he said. “The goal is to inform and address the offending drivers that are not yielding to pedestrians. Likewise, we also address pedestrians that don’t make use of marked crosswalks and mechanical pedestrian signals, so they can cross the street in safety.”

Most cops have better things to do like bust crackheads, stop domestic violence, and save people. They don’t care about someone jaywalking but if they are “ordered” to write tickets or arrest someone for jaywalking then they follow orders.

I pulled officer Hickman’s record. In the video he sounded a little bit like a hot head, but I thought let’s give this officer the benefit of the doubt. What I found was he was well liked at the Asheville Police Department. He was so well-liked that the administration kept him training rookie cops for a long time. One officer told me, “Administration puts their best with rookies because they want the rookies to learn the right way.”

I asked the officer, “Would you have chased the Jaywalker down, told him you were going to f*** him up, and beat him?” The officer said, “If we are talking with someone and all the sudden they run it’s usually because they have a warrant for their arrest or they have something on them that could get them arrested. If you are making us chase you around the building on foot we may cuss you as we are chasing you. We are all human. Chasing someone and not knowing if they may have a gun or a knife to come back at us with it’s not a real fun thing. So yeah, we might cuss you a little bit but we are not bad people. We are just not happy about chasing you and not knowing what’s going to happen when we catch you. Once we catch you and you resist we have to take you into custody somehow. The amount of force it takes to do that depends solely on the person we are taking into custody. At the same time we have to defend ourselves when taking someone into custody. We all have families. We love them. We want to come back home to them when our shift is over.”

Progressives strategists love to capitalize on anything that could further their agenda. Have you seen these press releases the City of Asheville is putting out? They say things like “a (white) police officer beat a (black) man.” Like this is a race thing or something. The people that run the local progressives Party is Asheville City Council, Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger, District Attorney Tod Williams, and the majority of the Buncombe County Commissioners. They have turned this thing into a progressives pep rally and the local liberal media is pushing their agenda. Officer Hickman has already lost his job. He’s not getting any pay. His law enforcement career is over. Now he is being arrested while Asheville city council holds pep rallies and grandstands.

This whole thing is putting officers lives in danger. Not to mention innocent people. Now officers have to worry if they’re going to be arrested and put on a witch trial if they have to use force to arrest someone. We are going to see less arrests and more victims due to these witch trial progressives pep rallies.

When I first saw this video I thought this cops ego just beat this guy for jaywalking. I thought this cop is a freaking idiot and should be fired. I thought who the hell gets arrested for jaywalking? I thought don’t these cops have something better to do like bust real criminals? But once I found out Asheville city council ordered the police department to ticket or arrest jaywalkers I realized officer Hickman was doing what he was told. Heck I don’t even think Hickman wanted to arrest anybody and the proof is in the video because they gave the jaywalker a warning the first time.

If Asheville city council is going to order police officers to ticket or arrest jaywalkers then they should stand by their own order and their officers.