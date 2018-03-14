What Parents Need to Know About Teachings In Their Schools

Is Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools condoning progressive pep rallies to push liberal agendas on school kids? Are teachers bad mouthing president Trump to their class, discussing topics sexual in nature without parents consent, and teaching American history factually?

“TRUMP BASHING IN HISTORY CLASS”

Students at Clyde A. Erwin High School say their history teacher, Tate McQueen, constantly berates president Trump in class to the point they don’t learn what the class was meant for.

Students allege McQueen, who is a former Democratic Congressional candidate, even talks about homosexuality in class.

Students say the bad-mouthing of President Trump and discussions of sexuality in McQueen’s history class are so bad they made several recordings, of which the Tribune has obtained.

One recording alleges McQueen saying, “If you personally think you may have a problem with gays, lesbians, transgender,..(pause).., don’t have any kids because they come from straight people.”

A student asked, “What does my history teacher’s opinions about gays, lesbians, and transgenders have to do with American history?”

Another alleged McQueen recording says, “I’m leaning toward Jared Kushner selling out Donald Trump. I bet the people underneath him worked to get him elected for their own benefit and this is how it’s going to go down.”

Students also point toward Tate McQueen’s social media. One of McQueen’s Tweets reaches out to the former president of Mexico and wishes he was the United States president, calling president Trump, “an idiot”.

Other Tweets say, “#coup is what the GOP has done with an adversarial foreign power. #amerikkka”. Spelling America with three KKK’s.

The Tribune has reached out to Tate McQueen for comment but he has not responded.

Buncombe County school superintendent Tony Baldwin said, “We have a policy entitled Employee Political Activities (Policy 7720).” Baldwin said, “It notes that a teacher must not use their official school position to encourage or to coerce students or other employees of the system to support in any way a political party, candidate, or issue.” In addition, it goes on to state that the policy should not be construed as prohibiting the impartial study and discussion of political or other controversial issues in the classroom setting.”

School Board policy states that if parents have a complaint about a teacher they should contact the school principal, and the school board will begin an investigation.

“TRANSGENDERISM IN ART/DRAMA CLASS?”

Art and drama students at Asheville High School say that on March 6th 2018 their classes were called to an “assembly” where a transgender person gave a lecture on transgenderism, pangenderism, and a question and answer forum followed.

Parents say they were outraged they were not notified prior to the lecture because it was sexual in nature. Over 100 students were in attendance. One student said, “I felt uncomfortable. I felt like the lecture was pushing me to become transgender. I feel like if I say anything about it to my teacher or even some of my friends, I will get labeled as a bigot.”

Another student said, “I left there confused. I love gay people, and I love transgender people, but you can’t change basic biology. You are either a boy or a girl.” The student said, “I signed up for art, not this. If I say anything about it, then they would call me a racist.”

The Tribune asked Asheville City Schools director of communications Ashley Thublin about the lecture. Thublin responded via email the following – “On Tuesday, March 6th, Asheville High School’s ceramics teacher invited local artist Mac McCusker. The teacher had received prior approval from Principal Dr. Jesse Dingle. A permission form was not sent home asking for parental consent because the assembly occurred on Asheville High School’s campus during the school day. Students in the ceramics class had looked at Mac McCusker’s ceramics beforehand and were preemptively prepared for its content. All invited students had an interdisciplinary purpose for attending the assembly. The discussion was not about sexual orientation but examining art through the lens of gender. The nationally recognized artist is transgender and presented their personal ‘Gendered Clay’ series.” – end email.

Students say the next day, March 7th, art teacher Miss McCombs showed a video in class about gay people. A gay Asheville High student told the Tribune that this video “singled out straight kids” and “made them feel uncomfortable.” The student said, “Just stick to art class.”

“PROGRESSIVE PEP RALLIES”

Last week Asheville City schools superintendent Dr. Denise Patterson sent a voicemail to all parents of students that attend Asheville City Schools. It condoned a student walkout and protest of guns in wake of the one-month anniversary of the shootings at a Florida high school. In a message on the Asheville City Schools website Patterson says students can demonstrate, leave class, and they will not be held to suspension.

Leicester resident Lisa Sprouse said, “Will the school system support a student-led walk out and protest of abortion?” Her husband Joel Sprouse said, “President Trump wants safe schools. Will the school administration condone a student-led walk out in support of President Trump arming teachers?”

The Tribune asked those questions to the John Locke Foundation and 3 attorneys. Terry Stoops of the John Locke Foundation explained it would be a civil rights violation if school administrators allowed for one student walk-out protest and not another. Asked if the school administration has opened themselves up to a lawsuit Stoops said, “Yes”.

Attorneys say that school districts are protected against certain lawsuits, but civil lawsuits are different because it involves the constitutional and civil rights of a student. They say parents should first read the school board policy about filing complaints in regards to teachers and follow the school board policy.

The Tribune believes parents would want to know, that while most teachers are trying to help their students succeed in school, there are some who are pushing a political and social agenda. The question is, should teachers and school administrators use their authority to push a liberal, or conservative agenda? Or should they do what they are supposed to do, and that is to teach math, english, science, and history in it’s factual and most truthful form.

Useful Contact Information:

The phone number for Asheville High School, where Dr. Jesse Dingle and Amanda McCombs may be reached is 828-350-2500. Amanda McCombs’ email address is: Amanda.McCombs@ashevillecityschools.net.

The phone number for Clyde A. Erwin High School is 828-232-4251, where Tate McQueen and Gregory Bailey, the school principal, may be reached.