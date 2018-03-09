Vintage Carolina benefit honors local ‘strong roots’

A total of over a half million dollars ($502,000) will be in 85 foundation academic awards, to be used in 2018-19 mostly in colleges, Donor Services Mgr. Wendy Hamil noted to The Tribune. These are among more than 570 foundation funds overall.

Next month, in April, closes the application process for these scholarships for local high school seniors. Winners will be announced in May, ahead of summer then fall terms.

The collective “legacy” efforts of donors spans up to four generations in some families and their friends over decades, Community Foundation Pres.-CEO McCray Benson said in trumpeting the theme of “Strong Roots, Strong Foundation, Strong Community.”

Thus, donors and staff in the non-profit foundation’s 36 years have developed “roots” in Henderson County, growing like a tree into perpetual providing.

That now amounts to $3 million per year, Benson said. The money “goes into different passions in our community,” Benson told the festive crowd in Hendersonville Country Club (HCC).

Benson cited a new collaboration for The Leader in Me in county public elementary schools, with the Henderson County Education Foundation and the school system. He foresees $160,000 into this program in the next five years. This goes toward a goal of expanding FranklinCovey’s three-year-per-school empowerment training from four (Dana, Sugarloaf, Mills River, Upward) to ten elementary schools.

Decor reflected the roots theme with a woodland touch, by Larry Crume of Larry’s Flowers and Tiffany Gillespie Prudhomme of Prudhomme Design and Interiors. Also, oak tree saplings were gifts to guests.

As always, a highlight of the $125-per-ticket fundraiser is a smorgasbord of complimentary food and drink stations on the main and lower levels of the country club. Laurie Green Bakke of Laurie Bakke’s Kitchen coordinated the delicious cuisine.

Food treats were also served by Budy Finch Catering & Revelry and also Food Experience — both new to the event — and returnees Champion Hills, Chef Michael’s Catering, Hendersonville Community Co-op, HCC, and Saluda Grade Cafe.

Scrumptious sweets were from Van’s Chocolates, and Gateaux Cakes and Pastries.

Keith Dalbec and Merit Brand Wolff of Wine Sage & Gourmet oversaw fine wine and craft beer, and served wine. New to Vintage Carolina were Advintage Distributing, Inc., Freedom Beverage Co., and Sanctuary Brewing Co. Sanctuary co-owner Joe Dinan’s station was next to Southern Appalachian Brewing and co-owner Kelly Hardin Cubbin, on the craft brewery side of the dance floor downstairs.

Wine and/or beer also was served by Empire Distributors, Inc., Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Tryon Distributing.

The Community Foundation office is at 401 Main St. in Downtown Hendersonville, up in Suite 300. For more on the Community Foundation and its many funds and projects, call 697-6224 or check www.CFHCforever.org.