Intercultural language summer camp: Xplore USA

Xplore USA is an international educational organization based in Asheville since 2007. You are invited to join the Xplore USA community and be a part a unique intercultural experience here in Asheville this summer! Xplore USA welcomes international teenage students for 3 or 4 weeks during the months of July and August to live with an American family, take English lessons, and enjoy Xplore planned activities Monday through Friday experiencing all Asheville has to offer!

Families with and without children are welcome to join in the fun. Our visiting students are between ages 13 and 17, and are usually from Spain, France, Italy, and Germany! They have comprehensive medical insurance, their own spending money, and all their program costs covered. Becoming a volunteer host family offers numerous benefits. On top of family dinner parties and events thrown by Xplore over the course of the summer, we offer a free week of our day camp to say thank you and help engage your own children in this special experience. The biggest reward of course, is the enduring cultural experience for your entire family.

To participate in this amazing opportunity, families provide room and board, transportation to camp, and a loving environment. Our Asheville day camp activities run from 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday and to help accommodate our families, we offer early drop off and late pick up before and after camp. We also help facilitate neighborhood carpools. Xplore provides a reduced “family” rate of $120-150 per week, so your child(ren) can participate alongside their international brother or sister for additional camp weeks. American campers joining are between the ages of 8 and 18.

All afternoon activities, foreign language classes, and full day trips are included. Activities like hiking, jumping in waterfalls, rafting, volunteering with local non-profits, tubing, and attending a Tourists baseball game ensure that they see the best of Western North Carolina while also enjoying evenings and weekends with host families, improving their English and learning about the American way of life – and the Asheville way of life! For many visiting students it is their life-long dream to come to the USA, and bringing exchange students to Asheville is an exciting way for your whole family to experience Asheville through the eyes of another culture! As one host family noted, “Hosting a student with xploreusa was one of the most enriching experiences we’ve had as a family. We quickly grew to love our student and consider her a member of our family! We’ve kept in touch with her and plan to visit her in Spain at some point. The Xplore USA teachers were amazingly dedicated and truly cared for our children. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to participate and look forward to being a part of the program next year!”

Camp is July 2nd through August 2nd with weekly sessions. Hosting is during 3 or 4 weeks in July or the first 3 weeks of August. Located this summer at Hanger Hall at 64 WT Weaver Blvd in North Asheville. Contact Xplore at info@xploreusa.org.