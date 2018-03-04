Mountain True holds public meeting at Collider

The French Broad River Garden Club would like to present Julie Mayfield as the speaker for the annual meeting on Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 10 am at The Collider.(see directions below) Julie will discuss the nationally unique partnership between the City of Asheville, Buncombe County and Duke Energy to reduce energy use in the region and avoid the construction of a new natural gas power plant in 2027. The City, the County, Duke and the community all play critical roles in helping us reach this goal, and Julie will share how you can participate in this effort.

Julie Mayfield is co-director of Mountain True. She was also elected to Asheville City Council in 2015 where she continues her advocacy for improved public transportation and clean energy. In addition to serving on and/or chairing numerous boards and commissions in Asheville and North Carolina, Julie was the Vice President and General Council for the Georgia Consevancy where she worked on policy issues in the areas of air and water quality, natural areas, quality growth and coastal conservation along with practicing environmental law at the Turner Environmental Law Clinic and Kilpatrick Stockton.

The Collider is located at 1 Haywood St. on the 4th floor of the Wells Fargo Building, across from Pritchard Park in Downtown Asheville. The Collider is a non-profit innovation center focused on catalyzing market driven climate solutions.