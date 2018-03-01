Neil Simons’ ‘Rumors’ opens Main Stage Series at Hendersonville Community Theatre

A gunshot, a missing wife, a politician running for state senate and the deputy mayor of New York with a gunshot wound. Sounds more like the evening news than a theatrical farce. But, theatergoers who attend the Hendersonville Community Theatres (HCT) production of Neil Simons Rumors will be able to laugh at the absurdity that arises from rumors and the need to protect a politician.

Simons Broadway hit comedy opens on HCTs Main Stage, March 2-18. Tickets are $12$22 and are available online at HendersonvilleTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (828) 692-1082.

Simon, the most produced playwright in the history of the American stage, and the comedy genius that created The Odd Couple, Barefoot in the Park, and Sweet Charity, knows how to tickle a funny bone. Rumors, a dizzying romp that Simon himself endorses as his only true farce, is a prime example of his trademark comedic style.

Jonathan Forrester, a longtime favorite of the WNC stage, directs HCTs production of Rumors. Ten talented actors, many familiar to Hendersonville audiences, pull off the frenzied humor of Simons farce. The cast includes Elizabeth Bristol, Bryan Byrd, Chris Kingsley, Meredith Kuhn, David Lieberman, Tessa Martin, Lyn Morton, Bob Reece, Jan Robbins and Joria Ursin. The show contains alcohol use and adult language.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is celebrating its 53nd season as Hendersonvilles only community theater. HCT is dedicated to providing an inviting and nurturing environment for those interested in producing high-quality, affordable, live theatre to the people of Henderson and surrounding areas.

Hendersonville Community Theatre is located at 229 South Washington Street. For tickets or more information contact us at (828) 692-1082 or online at HendersonvilleTheatre.org