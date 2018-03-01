Losing Someone Special

The Rev. Billy Graham, photo courtesy of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org.

Billy Graham passed last week. Its sad, but as Rev. Graham would suggest, its not smart to argue with God.

A better direction might be to suggest weve lost a herald for an era of faith, values and civility that stands in notable contrast to todays accelerating climate of anger, division and self-absorption. A better direction might be to just express our gratitude. Heres a little of what we might say today to Billy Graham.

Thanks for bringing so many to a decision toward faith.

Thanks for being someone so easy to listen to and learn from.

Thanks for so much inspiration amidst so many special moments.

Thanks for being such a wonderful role model for so many for so long.

Thanks for putting God first in a way that was evident to all who knew you.

Thanks for bringing children and grandchildren into the world who are also givers.

Thanks for your dignity, demeanor, dedication and delightful sense of gentle humor.

Thanks for showing us that Christians arent perfect, but we have a compassed path to Gods grace.

Thanks for uplifting so many in the world through your human touch as surely as your divine inspiration.

Thanks for hanging in there to fulfill your part of Gods plan even though you were tired and ready to go

Its amazing to think this gentleman was born 4 days shy of the end of W.W. I. His was an extraordinary time for our country and our people. It can be argued that his was the generation that rode the crest of our biggest wave. Amidst the turmoil, small mindedness and faith departure taking so much out of todays America, we do not seem to be producing men of his stature.

As Republicans, we retain a fondness for those things that have stood the test of time and experience. Many if not most of us share an appreciation of Rev. Grahams deep commitment to our countrys traditional Judeo-Christian heritage. He embodied and championed the foundation of faith that has so clearly grounded America as a beacon of light in a dark world.

With the passing of Billy Graham, we have lost someone special we are bigger for his life, but lessened by his loss.

How to respond? Heed his personal call I dont need a successor, only willing hands to accept the torch for a new generation.

We can also pick up his best his example, words, and faith and give those life in our own. There is no more sincere way to say goodbye to anyone.