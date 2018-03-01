JLF’s Becki Gray speaks, ‘The 2018 Elections: What’s at Stake’

March 8, Becki Gray will be in the Asheville area to speak on what is at stake in the 2018 elections. At the John Locke Foundation, Gray provides information, consultation, and publications to elected officials, government staff, and other decision makers involved in the state public-policy process. She directs JLFs biannual Candidate Education project, and writes a monthly column for the Carolina Journal. As a regular panelist on NC Spin, Gray also frequently appears on News Channel 14s Capitol Tonight. Becki Gray is a regular on talk radio: People and Politics, Carolina Journal Radio, WTSB, WWNC and WLLM and featured on Carolina Newsmakers. Her op-eds have been published in newspapers across the state.

On March 8, Gray will be speaking on “The 2018 Elections; Whats at Stake.”

Here are the two venues: