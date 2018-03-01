JLF’s Becki Gray speaks, ‘The 2018 Elections: What’s at Stake’

March 8, Becki Gray will be in the Asheville area to speak on what is at stake in the 2018 elections. At the John Locke Foundation, Gray provides information, consultation, and publications to elected officials, government staff, and other decision makers involved in the state public-policy process. She directs JLFs biannual Candidate Education project, and writes a monthly column for the Carolina Journal. As a regular panelist on NC Spin, Gray also frequently appears on News Channel 14s Capitol Tonight. Becki Gray is a regular on talk radio: People and Politics, Carolina Journal Radio, WTSB, WWNC and WLLM and featured on Carolina Newsmakers. Her op-eds have been published in newspapers across the state.
On March 8, Gray will be speaking on “The 2018 Elections; Whats at Stake.”
Here are the two venues:
Blue Ridge Republican Womens Club presents Becki Gray as their keynote speaker at the Gondolier Restaurant of Asheville, 1360 Tunnel Road, at 6 p.m. for dinner and 6:30 p.m. for the meeting. Contact bettydh2@gmail.com for more information.
Buncombe County Republican Women’s Club presents Becki Gray as their keynote speaker during Lunch at Noon at the River Ridge J&S Cafeteria, 800 Fairview Rd, Asheville. If you plan to order lunch, please arrive by 11:30 a.m. Contact lisabaldwin4kids@gmail.com for more information.