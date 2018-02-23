Philharmonic presents an ‘Afternoon of Royal Splendor’

The program, “A Noble Endeavor,” will be conducted by the Brevard Philharmonics third artistic director candidate, Charles Jones Evans, conducting above, currently music director/conductor of the Long Bay Symphony in Myrtle Beach. Submitted photo.

For the first concert of the new year the Brevard Philharmonic offers a program filled with stately grandeur. 3 p.m. Sunday March 4 at the Porter Center of Brevard College, the audience will be treated to a regal afternoon of music, including the Emperor Waltzes by Strauss, and culminating with the high drama of Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird.” The program, “A Noble Endeavor,” will be conducted by the Philharmonics third artistic director candidate, the remarkable Charles Jones Evans, currently Music Director/Conductor of the Long Bay Symphony, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The guest soloist, the internationally acclaimed pianist and recording artist, David Gross, will thrill the audience with Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5, Emperor.

The concert opens with the pomp and circumstance of William Waltons Crown Imperial, Coronation March. The piece made its debut in 1937 in honor of the coronation of King George the V1, and became the go- to processional piece for important royal occasions including the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953, and was used as the recessional at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Guest soloist, pianist David Gross joins the Philharmonic next with the grandeur, bold melody and heroic spirit of Beethovens Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat op. 73, Emperor. This music was composed in honor of Archduke Rudolf, who was not only a friend, but a student of Beethoven. It is the most frequently performed and best known of the composers five piano concerti. Due to Beethovens advanced deafness, the honor of performing the piece at its debut fell to a 25 year old church organist.

Immediately after intermission, the Philharmonic will fill the Porter Center with the rhythm and vitality of the Emperor Waltzes, written by Johann Strauss Jr., the son of the illustrious elder composer. Strauss Jr. took up where his fathers music left off, adding a new sparkle and sophistication that reflected the glittery, hedonistic spirit of 19th century Imperial Vienna.

Finally the Philharmonic will erupt with all the drama and intensity of the Suite from The Firebird by Igor Stravinsky. Amazingly, The Firebird was Stravinskys first large scale work for orchestra; the 27 year old had only published five prior compositions. The piece was produced for the Parisian audience, fascinated in 1909 with all things Russian. The fireworks produced by the collaboration of Stravinsky, the great Russian artist and producer, Diaghilev, choreographer Michael Fokine and the framework of a Russian fairy tale were substantial. The audience was wildly enthusiastic and the reviews were ecstatic.

Maestro Evans elegant conducting and his obvious connection to his musicians and to his audience never fail to deliver a memorable performance. Evans wealth of musical experience includes fellowships with the renowned Gunther Schuller and at Aspen Music Festival. His orchestral performances have been broadcast frequently on National Public Radio. He has held conducting positions with numerous professional orchestras and music festivals across the country. Evans conducting style has been called elegant, exuberant with unflagging energy.

The Chicago Tribune raves that guest artist David Gross …is a pianist of strong, brisk fingers and a penetrating mind. The Berliner Morgenpost calls him …light-fingered and inspired, an interpretation of mind and heart.

The concert is sponsored by the A. Stuart Fendler Family Trust..

Patrons will have the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket for an oil painting by local Brevard artist, Barbara Hawk. Raffle tickets are $30 each to benefit the Philharmonics Music in the Schools Program and its other outreach work. The painting will be on display at every concert and at the Philharmonics new office. The winner will be announced at intermission at the last concert, April 8, 2018. You need not be present to win.

The Brevard Philharmonic is a non profit organization comprised of local and regional musicians, presenting five concerts annually at Brevard Colleges Porter Center for the Performing Arts. Its mission is to foster in the community and in our schools an appreciation for classical music and the performing arts.

Tickets are on sale now and will be available at $25-$35 per concert. Call (828) 884-4221 for details, stop in at our brand new office across from Brevard College at 521 North Broad Street, or use our Pick Your Seat option at brevardphilharmonic.org.