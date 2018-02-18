Local Petition Seeks to Remove Obama’s Portrait

Staff Reports- A conservative activist from Asheville, North Carolina has started a petition to remove Obama’s new portrait from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. The Smithsonian unveiled artist Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Obama February 12th, 2018.

Judith and Holofemes, by NYC artist Kehinde Wiley. Wiley’s presidential portrait of Barack Obama will hang in the US National Portrait Gallery.

Chad Nesbitt is a former chairman of the Buncombe County Republican Party and says artist Kehinde Wiley’s paintings of black women cutting the heads off of white women promotes violence of today’s racially charged youth.

Chad Nesbitt said, “A president that would hand pick an artist whose designs racially divide America and glorifies today’s beheadings of radical Islamic terrorism should be ashamed. The brush strokes of this artist should never be allowed in the historic halls of America’s most iconic taxpayer funded museum.”

Kehinde Wiley’s paintings have also been the subject of much controversy as he is known to mock biblical paintings of the Renaissance Era by covering his renditions with painted sperm and young males depicted in sexually provocative positions with a cross.

Chad Nesbitt said, “A former president of the United States has a moral obligation to the future of our nation. That future is our children. There is nothing moral about picking an artist that mocks the biblical foundation of America with perversion. To deliberately pick this artist over the thousands of pop culture qualified artists in America is meant to deceive and is unbecoming of a president of the United States.”

The petition says the following –

Whereas former president Barack Obama’s portrait, painted by Kehinde Wiley’s, is being displayed in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery we the undersigned demand the removal of President Barack Obama’s portrait and be replaced respectfully by an honorable qualified American artist.

Reasons –

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s other paintings are racially divisive depicting black women decapitating white women.

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s paintings of beheadings glorifies radical Islamic terrorism.

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s paintings of sperm throught his work promotes sexual perversion.

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s paintings mock the biblical foundation of America.

President Obama’s decision to hand pick an artist that racially divides America, glorifies Islamic terrorism, and mocks religious beliefs with sexual perversion is unbecoming of an American president and Kehinde Wiley’s work should not be in the historic halls of an American taxpayer-funded museum.

At the time of press, Mr. Nesbitt was notified by the petition company “Care2.com” that his petition was “not in compliance with their community standards.” Nesbitt will have a different online petition company by the time this article is printed. Check out his facebook page or email chad.nesbitt@yahoo.com for updated info.