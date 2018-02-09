Breaking news

Pouting is Not a Productive Path to Progress

23:27

St John Celebrates With Lively Musical Presentation

19:06

Costs of compliance stretching firefighters

18:03

The uncomfortable truths of reconstruction

16:42

Council Fights Those Pesky Automobiles

16:38

The Women’s March Was Useful

St John Celebrates With Lively Musical Presentation

February 9, 2018 Hendersonville , News Stories 159 Views
St John Celebrates With Lively Musical Presentation

From Mozart to My Fair Lady RS

St. John in the Wilderness Church in Flat Rock dedicated and blessed its New Parish Hall on Sunday with Bishop Jose officiating. St. John in-the-Wilderness was the first Episcopal Church in Western North Carolina. It was consecrated by Bishop Ives on August 28, 1836.

A musical presentation in the newly built Parish Hall was organized by the Friends of Music and DeWitt Tipton, the Director of Music for St. Johns. Tipton played the Mozart Concerto in A Major on the newly donated Yamaha grand piano accompanied by members of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. This was followed by solos given by a number of operatic singers: Layla Dougani, Ben Hartman, Jack Wagner, Adrian Smith, and Danielle Knox and Grant Knox. Clare Miller presented an oboe piece, Jack Wagner a piano solo, and the Parish Choir of St. John’s sang pieces from My Fair Lady. The afternoon ended with all singing, I Could Have Danced all Night.

