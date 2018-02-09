St John Celebrates With Lively Musical Presentation

St. John in the Wilderness Church in Flat Rock dedicated and blessed its New Parish Hall on Sunday with Bishop Jose officiating. St. John in-the-Wilderness was the first Episcopal Church in Western North Carolina. It was consecrated by Bishop Ives on August 28, 1836.

A musical presentation in the newly built Parish Hall was organized by the Friends of Music and DeWitt Tipton, the Director of Music for St. Johns. Tipton played the Mozart Concerto in A Major on the newly donated Yamaha grand piano accompanied by members of the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra. This was followed by solos given by a number of operatic singers: Layla Dougani, Ben Hartman, Jack Wagner, Adrian Smith, and Danielle Knox and Grant Knox. Clare Miller presented an oboe piece, Jack Wagner a piano solo, and the Parish Choir of St. John’s sang pieces from My Fair Lady. The afternoon ended with all singing, I Could Have Danced all Night.