Cash and Carry Outlet Opens at Leicester Flooring

By Dasha Morgan- A new “cash and carry” area opened this January behind the main store at Leicester Flooring in Hendersonville with factory closeouts, seconds, and discount pricing. If you are a bargain hunter, do-it-yourself-er, or independent installer, you will find some incredibly low prices on porcelain tile, wood, carpet remnants and vinyl. This is a new store with a new concept. While Leicester Flooring emphasizes full service, first quality flooring, the new Leicester Flooring Outlet features thousands of feet of tile, wood, carpet and vinyl at heavily discounted prices. “Some are perfect, some are seconds, all are bargain-priced. We’ve got tile starting at 50 cents per foot,” said Brad Snelson, president. The outlet is entered to the side and rear of Leicester Flooring’s longtime store at 1229 7th Ave. East. Leicester Flooring Outlet is a no-frills, cash-and-carry store operating 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. If outlet customers need an installer, they will be given a list of independent installers they can contact.

With the Hendersonville area rapidly growing in 2007, Leicester Flooring decided to open another store, in addition to the one in Asheville. Jeannie Edwards is the store manager, who has a background in interior design. With her eye for design and knowledge of construction, she can help her customers with professional advice on many aspects of their project—color, style and design. The store itself is quite large, well lighted, with well placed flooring displays of carpeting, wood, and tiles from many dealers. Several of the sales reps from the various flooring companies have remarked that the Hendersonville store is the most attractive flooring showroom in the two Carolinas.

Leicester Flooring is unique in that it focuses on American made products and only deals with American made flooring items. You won’t find bamboo or cork, as these are not found in the USA. Brad Snelson during the 2008 economic crisis, made a decision to offer only American made products. Times were tough when the housing market went “south,” but he stuck to his guns and only sold American goods. He is proud of his decision to have backed the American economy by supporting American jobs and values. Therefore, you now find some well recognized names of American companies, such as Anderson, Armstrong, Mohawk and Mannington. In fact Leicester Flooring is considered a premier Shaw Dealer and therefore has some lines that no one else can carry.

Wood flooring has become more popular in the last few years. The floors will stay beautiful and carefree for many years. A client can choose from quality oak, maple, cherry, hickory, pine and other woods in various board widths and finishes. In the past few years, laminates have gained more attention, as they don’t scratch and are considered water resistant. Many now look like real wood.

Leicester Flooring services the Western part of the state from Burnsville, Marion, Lake Lure, Rutherfordton, Tryon, to Brevard and Cashiers. The company has been a family-owned business for 47 years, having opening in 1971 with Brad Snelson’s parents running it. For many years Leicester Carpet (which it was called then) was a “mom and pop” operation with Mrs. Snelson handling sales in the office while her husband, J.B., supervised installation. On their website they say, “The ‘Leicester difference’ that keeps customers coming back despite competition from chain stores and big box retailers is really quite simple. We have the best selection, the best installers, and the best warranty in the business. Combine these with our low pricing and you get the best value for your money.” They often work with builders, architects and designers on their projects. They have had a number of high end jobs in Hendersonville, selling a lot of luxury tiles, such as Armstrong and Mannington. In the past, they have had many commercial installations. They have had projects with the Grove Park Inn, the Biltmore House, the Pullian commercial properties, local schools, churches and government.

Over the years Leicester Flooring has been generous to nonprofits and those in need. They give a special discount to churches and veterans, have helped with carpeting for sets for theater productions, and have given hardwood flooring for a home when requested by a Veterans organization in Hendersonville. Having recently opened another store in Woodfin, one project that Leicester Flooring is sponsoring is to help the North Buncombe High School Marching Band on their trip to France. Next year the Band of Blackhawks plans to go to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in June, 2019. The band leaves for Paris on June 4th and returns home June 11th. They perform at the American Cemetery at Brittany, Omaha Beach, and on the D-Day Memorial Parade at the Musical Salute to Liberation. It is quite an honor to have been invited to perform there. Funds however are needed to make the trip successful and memorable. Leicester Flooring is helping to sponsor this trip. For more information, go to www.blackhawksband.com.

Brad Snelson said the Hendersonville location has been great for Leicester Flooring ever since it opened there in 2007. Leicester Flooring will continue to sell and install a wide range of flooring while the new Outlet store specializes in factory close-outs, overruns and other exceptionally low-priced flooring.