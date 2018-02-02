The Women’s March Was Useful

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

By Carl Mumpower, Chair- Did you get a gander at the recent ‘Women’s March’ in Asheville and across the country? There was a lot going on. Per the signage and methodologies, very little of it had to do with uplifting women.

In contrast to the liberal propaganda surrounding this event, here are a few conservative takeaways: (1) For most, this was an entertainment opportunity, social outing and/or creative enterprise versus sincere protest. (2) A significant percentage of the attendees believe becoming like men is a solution to personal woes. (3) Pink vagina hats are this sorority’s Vera Bradley pocketbook and will suffer a similar fashion demise. (4) A lot of people think one can get to good places through bad means. (5) Too many folks believe placing one’s identity and future in the hands of others is a version of ‘progress.’

What makes all of the above especially vexing is that this generation of women is simultaneously the most liberated, supported, healthy, powerful and apparently miserable in history.

We won’t pretend to have all the answers on that misery equation, but we do have a few – Angry people tend to be unhappy people. The more one focuses on things that can’t be controlled (others), the more one tends to neglect what can be controlled (us). Anxiety and depression accelerate with one’s distance from mature sources of personal power. The minute one asks for equality – over just working to be equal – inequality is solidified. Victim thinking is not a mood enhancer. And, best of all, if one wishes to be useful, it’s important to pick an effective form.

Mind if we linger a moment on that last one?

Remember Communist power-tripper Vladimir Lenin? He’s the guy who supposedly coined the phrase ‘useful idiots’ to describe his mascots. Actually, he never said that about people – he just treated them that way.

Fast forward to today. We have a lot of Vladimir wannabees who are very adept at cultivating their own team of ‘useful’ mascots. Allow us the liberty of pointing out that many of these manipulators are women.

We tend to think of ‘useful idiots’ as the unwashed masses being sacrificed as cannon fodder by political power brokers. What’s missing in creativity, smarts and power, can certainly be made up for with numbers and enthusiasm. That’s useful.

Unfortunately, some of the best ‘useful’ people are actually very bright and accomplished.

A stand-out would be Vladimir acolyte Saul Alinsky. He’s the ex-community organizer who indirectly mentored Hillary, Barrack and a whole generation of radicals with – spoiler alert – his 1971 work ‘Rules for Radicals.’

In that text Alinsky offered a list of 13 useful power tactics for budding anarchists. Those can be boiled down to the following: Act bigger than you are; paralyze and exhaust the opposition with relentless attacks-pressure-rules-ridicule; highlight your positives and hide your negatives as you highlight their negatives and hide their positives; and make radicalism fun and attractive while you paint tradition as tired and ugly.

Sound familiar? It should – that was the script for this year’s women’s march.

We’ll step around the paradox of a women’s march run by a man, but we would like to prove our larger point. You can find it in the picture at the top and all others highlighting the march – most of the participants are enthralled by their usefulness.

In America today, there’s a new generation of Lenin and Alinsky thinkers busily seducing a new generation of ‘useful idiot’ recruits. The Buncombe County Republican Party would like to point out that, similarly, pedophiles begin with candy and end with harm.

P.S. – If you’re a woman interested in skipping the pink hat thing for a “I’m a candidate for elected office!” button, please let us know. We’d like to help.