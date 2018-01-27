Sheepdogs Come in Many Forms…

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

By Carl Mumpower, Chair- You’ve probably heard the old adage about there being three kinds of people – sheep, predators and sheepdogs. It’s a simple way to visualize a complex issue – what’s your place in the world?

The Republican Party is a sheepdog organization. We’re protectors by nature, design, commitment and action. That doesn’t mean we always fulfill those roles perfectly – just that we understand the mission and work hard in that direction.

One of the ways we do that is by supporting Republican candidates for public office. You might say the Buncombe Republican Party is in the business of breeding and nurturing sheepdogs.

That is, after all, what an elected official is – or is supposed to be – a protector, producer and problem solver devoted to something bigger than their own needs.

When one thinks “sheepdog” a mental picture of a soldier or peace officer is what tends to first come to mind. May we also suggest that an ethical politician grounded in reality is a sheepdog of the first order?

That’s important because of those two other groups – sheep and predators.

For the most part, sheep lead a comfortable life – right up to the moment they don’t. There’s safety in numbers and as long as someone is providing grass, all is good – again – right up to the moment it’s not. That’s where sheepdogs come in.

Have you noticed that there’s a tendency for sheep to resent sheepdogs? Sheepdogs are an irritating reminder that the world is not safe. Sheep want to think about grass – not predators.

Those predators come in a host of forms. Part of the reason Republicans are sheepdogs is we believe our opposition is predatory. How? Well, here’s a quick list: (1) Their promise of something for nothing cultivates dependency and loss of individual dignity (2) Seducing voters with entitlements and empty assurances uplifts politicians – not people (3) Giving away other people’s money is political “chumming” to help politicians catch more fish. People are not fish.

Predators are usually pretty bright. They use stealth, disguise and deception to succeed with those who aren’t. Listen to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, and most other Brand-X politicians for a consistent demonstration of such.

It comes down to this – in a darkening world, we need more sheepdogs and we especially need them in public service.

The BCGOP is looking for value driven people with backbone, judgment, experience, and maturity to step forward as protectors, producers and problem solvers in public office.

Might you be one of those people? If so, we’d like to talk with you. We’d like to help you help all of us in a very important mission – Keeping America Great!