The EU—Europe’s New Nazis: The European Union’s War against Free Speech and European Culture

At the heart of much of the European Union’s new despotisms has been the unwise welcome of a massive wave of Islamic migration for cheap labor. They have also used forced quotas for the integration of Islam into European communities to dilute and degrade traditional national and regional cultures. They have used the usual mindless sloganeering and cultural Marxist tools of multiculturalism and coercive forms of diversity to undermine traditional values.

The greatest problem is that EU’s dominant leaders refuse to believe the truth about Islam as taught in the Koran and the words and example of Muhammad. Moreover, they have remained willfully blind to the character of Islam clearly seen in current events and over 1400 years of Islamic history. Fortunately, many Muslims do not follow the fundamentalist version of Islam that dominates the Koran and the teachings of Muhammad. But Jihad—usually defined as holy war against all non-Muslims—and the Supremacy of Islam and Islamic Law (Sharia) are dominant doctrines of Islam. Jihad as holy war occurs over 108 times in the Koran alone and is even more prevalent in the traditional Hadiths (sayings and acts) and Sira (biographies) of Muhammad, called together the Sunna. Jihad is rarely used in the Koran or Sunna to mean a prayerful effort to become a better person—and even that is often preparation for war against unbelievers.

The principal leaders of the European Union are forcing their peoples to believe a lie—that Islam is a religion of peace and tolerance, that none of the terrorism and strife we are seeing has anything to do with Islam. In Germany, and several other EU countries, any speech, writing,

Facebook or Twitter post criticizing Islam can carry a criminal penalty. Laws prohibiting any form of “Islamophobia” were and still are a major objective of the Muslim Brotherhood and the United Nations’ 57 member state Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Facebook and Twitter are already trying to suppress posts and tweets critical of Islam in the United States.

If Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had been able to blame Benghazi on a video critical of Islam, the U.S. might have seen a national Islamophobia law. Clinton decided for partial compliance with the OIC’s wishes by an unofficial policy of “shaming” any criticism of Islam.

A November 2017 Zogby poll showed that German, UK, and French voters are becoming very unhappy with their respective leaders. German Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to maintain a 40 percent favorable level, which is surprisingly high in my opinion, since she is a main proponent of keeping order by suppressing criticism of Islam or immigration. French President Macron barely managed to break 28 percent favor with French voters. British Prime Minister Theresa May also showed only 28 percent voter approval. She has not only adopted Angela Merkel’s policy of persecuting and prosecuting criticism of Islam but is dragging her feet in negotiating Brexit, the UK exit from the EU demanded by a UK voter referendum. Besides their desperate attempt to dodge the daily more visible results of their failure to understand the true nature of Islam and their failed immigration and multiculturalist policies, there is probably Arab oil and globalist money lurking in the background.

A recent Swedish poll indicated that 70 percent of Swedish voters want less immigration, but as elsewhere their leaders will not listen and keep lying to them about the unhappy and disastrous consequences of their misguided liberalism. Grim—though denied—crime and rape statistics and nearness to social-welfare bankruptcy, however, have begun to result in some immigration reduction. In Sweden, the mainstream, government-subsidized, liberal media reduces dissent to a whisper. Dissent often means social shaming in public media and possible loss of employment. A Norwegian writer’s quip that there is more freedom of speech in North Korea than in Sweden is beginning to look more like truth than hyperbole. This is an election year in Sweden, and immigration restrictionist parties like the Sweden Democrats are showing strength in the polls, but they must rely on alternative media and personal contacts for success. The mainstream Swedish media (the real truth stomping totalitarians in my opinion) will soon be demonizing the Sweden Democrats as Nazis, racists, xenophobes, and Islamophobes again, trying to shame Swedish voters into voting for Left-Green or “Moderate” parties (having clueless policies continuing to make Sweden a multiculturalist rather than a Swedish state).

My hat is off, however, to the courageous leaders and peoples of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria who have now determined to resist the totalitarian, culture destroying European Union. May others soon join them! May the British people persist with Brexit despite Theresa May!

On November 16, 1934, Winston Churchill as a backbencher Member of the British Parliament made a speech questioning the British Government’s appeasement of Hitler and Nazi Germany. In that speech were these words about the totalitarian nature of Nazi government:

“….[T]hey boast and vaunt themselves before the world, yet in their hearts is unspoken fear. They are afraid of words and thoughts; words spoken abroad, thoughts stirring at home—all the more powerful because forbidden—terrify them. A little mouse of thought appears in the room, and even the mightiest potentates are thrown into panic. They make frantic efforts to bar our thoughts and words; they are afraid of the workings of the human mind.”

These words then described Nazi Germany, but how much they now sound like the European Union’s frantic effort to suppress and even criminalize criticism of Islam or the culture-destroying totalitarian EU immigration policies that support the Islamization of Europe.

The European Union has also helped to create a social environment of distrust, aided and abetted by the mainstream media, where politically incorrect opinions and even thoughts about important immigration, cultural, and religious issues must be carefully guarded and whispered. This is freedom destroying, civilization destroying government by bullying and fear.

It is time for both European and American voters to steel up their moral and political courage and rescue their countries from old and new enemies of freedom.

“Without courage all other virtues lose their meaning.”—Winston Churchill