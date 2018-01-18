Local art dealer exhibits paintings in Raleigh

W. Vance Brown II, local art collector/dealer and step-grandson of artist Wladimir de Terlikowski, has assembled a comprehensive assortment of the Polish painter’s works in Raleigh.

By Dasha Morgan – The breathtaking paintings from the estate of Wladimir de TerlikowskI (1873-1951) are being shown at Gallery C at 540 North Blount Street in downtown Raleigh for a few more weeks. Charlene Newsom, gallery owner, has chosen thirty-two paintings from the Estate to exhibit in their original custom hand finished frames made by DELF in Paris. There are large and small paintings in striking colors and palettes including portraits, fruits and flowers, chateaux, and scenes from Paris, Venice, Morocco and European landscapes. This stunning exhibit will be at the gallery until February 13th.

Terlikowski was intrigued by the varied shapes of natural objects and buildings and the variances of light. His work, primarily in oils, immediately brings to mind the renowned Impressionists. The paintings have a strong textural feeling brought on by the artist’s captivating palette knife technique. Bennard B. Perlman’s book, Wladimir de Terlikowski, His Life and Art, can be purchased through W. Vance Brown (see below). Perlman relates that Terlikowski was a great admirer of Van Gogh, thought highly of Gauguin’s colors, admired Matisse’s palette and respected Cezanne.