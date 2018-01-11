Asheville artist sponsors National Sheepdog Finals

DeAngelo’s landscape paintings are a practice in stripping a scene down to its essential and defining parts. Submitted photo.
During the last weekend in September, Asheville-based artist, Philip DeAngelo and his wife, Tina DeAngelo, traveled to Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown Virginia for the United States Border Collie Handlers’ Association (USBCHA) National Sheepdog Finals. Philip DeAngelo is an official USBCHA National Finals sponsor and gifted a piece of his artwork to the winning trainers, Scott Glen and Joni Teitjen, respectively named National Champions in the Open and Nursery categories. While this is the first year Philip DeAngelo has been a sponsor of the USBCHA Finals, he and his wife Tina DeAngelo are far from newcomers to the sheepherding world.
Phil DeAngelo’s studio, located in Asheville’s growing River Arts District, is filled with natural light, landscape paintings, and Border Collies. Their dogs, Jess, Jetty, Bryn, and Stout are often the first to greet studio visitors.
Phil and Tina DeAngelo adopted their first Border Collie, aptly named Oreo, some 27 years ago. At the time, they were unfamiliar with sheepherding and its rich community. Then they attended a stable tour in Middleburg, Virginia, where they had the opportunity to watch a sheepherding demonstration led by the famous handler, Ethel Conrad.
“I guess it’s like finding out your kid can sing or play the banjo,” Tina DeAngelo said. “They have this amazing talent, and all of a sudden, I was just obsessed with my dog doing it. Which, of course, led to another dog.”
Nine other dogs to be precise.
Tina DeAngelo began regularly attending herding workshops and entering their dogs in competitions, and Phil often accompanied his wife.
“I played more of a support role, but I liked it,” Phil DeAngelo said. “All of the people were phenomenally nice and laid back. It was a fun group to fall in with.”
The couple became immersed in the sheepherding world. So much so that in 2000, they bought a 25 acre farm in New Jersey. There they bred their own sheep and learned the ins and outs of running a farm, mending fences, and shearing sheep.
And then in 2007 they discovered Asheville. The DeAngelos sold their farm and downsized to a home in the mountains with their five dogs. For awhile Tina continued to attend workshops, but eventually she stopped entering competitions, choosing to enjoy them instead as a spectator accompanied by her loyal and loving companions.
At the same time, Phil DeAngelo’s work began to evolve to reflect his new environment. Instead of the seascapes he had painted while they lived in New Jersey, he began painting simple landscapes. His art became a practice in stripping down a scene to its defining elements – an isolated tree, a harvest moon above the fields, a small home nestled amongst rolling hills, or sheep out to graze.
“Da Vinci once said, ‘Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.’ The last 10 years of my life have been spent searching for and exploring the concept of simplicity,” Phil DeAnglo said. “Every view in my paintings I can see from my deck. I started focusing more on color and texture and simple subject matter, and then the sheep naturally fell into that.”
Phil DeAngleo’s new style became popular among the sheepdog community. They appreciated the rural components and simplicity in his paintings. And of course, the sheep.
Amanda Milliken, one of North American’s top sheepdog handlers, owns a DeAngelo original.
“Sheep always dress up a vista. They are calming, but lively. Bringing them to your front pasture during a dinner party is a bit like an extra bouquet of gorgeous flowers. Phil has captured the notion of sheep in a vista, that completely aligns with the notions of a sheep dog handler. “ Milken said. “[My painting by Phil] is pastoral and whimsical and never fails to draw a smile from my sheepdog pals.”
As a thank you to the community that was so enthusiastically supporting him, Phil DeAngelo began regularly donating his artwork to sheepdog related fundraisers, and eventually decided to sponsor the USBCHA Finals – an event he plans to continue supporting for years to come.
“Attending the USBCHA National Sheepdog Finals was the highlight of our Fall,” Philip DeAngelo said. “It showcased the best herding dogs and handlers in North America and we were proud to be a sponsor of this event. We are so thankful that the sheep herding community is so supportive of our artwork.”
Pardee UNC Health Care Announces New Urgent Care Center for Mills River
Pardee UNC Health Care announced plans to open a 2,500 square foot urgent care center in Mills River by February 2018. Construction of the facility, located in the Ingles Shopping Center at the corner of N. Mills River Road and Boylston Highway, will have begun.
Pardee currently operates two urgent care centers in Henderson County: one in Hendersonville off Four Seasons Blvd and one in Fletcher at the Mission Pardee Health Campus.
“We are excited to see the population and industry growth in the Mills River and Etowah areas of Henderson County,” said Johnna Reed, chief administrative officer at Pardee. “As demonstrated with previous market growth, we see an increased demand for urgent care centers. Urgent care continues to play an integral role in the continuum of care and we want to make sure residents have the care they need, when and where they need it.”
According to the American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine, urgent care facilities fill the gap in health care that exists between the primary care provider and the emergency room. There are approximately 8,000 centers in the United States and another 1,200 retail clinics operating in mainstream drugstores. The difference in the two is that urgent care centers, like the one set to open in Mills River, provide a broader scope of services than a retail clinic. Wounds, injuries, fractures, asthma attacks and mild concussions can be treated, in addition to the sore throats, common cold and allergic reactions treated in retail clinics. In addition, Pardee’s urgent care center will have X-ray and lab facilities, with board-certified providers providing medical services. Pardee’s urgent care centers also offer sports physicals and pre-employment physicals and testing.
“Since our urgent care centers are part of the larger Pardee UNC Health Care system, our physicians and medical staff can make the appropriate referrals if a patient presents with something more complicated,” said Reed. “In addition, patients usually find that the average cost of a visit to an urgent care center is significantly less than to an emergency department, with much less time spent waiting for care. While urgent care centers are not meant to replace the primary care physician, we do see them as transforming how patients access care, particularly after hours when their doctor may not be available.”
In 2015, Pardee purchased 20 acres of land across from the planned urgent care center on Boylston Hwy. “We continue to evaluate the best use for the property across the street,” said Reed. “Our board and our administration want to ensure that the health care services offered are in alignment with the long-range needs of the area.” Reed notes that the opportunity for an urgent care center in the Ingles shopping center accommodated the immediate timing and needs of the community.