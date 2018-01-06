A Gourmet Meal, Locally Made, Can Be in Your Freezer

With the temperature dropping to way below freezing, pulling a delicious gourmet pot pie out of the freezer is just the ticket to happiness and comfort. No fuss, no worries, the meal is all prepared and ready to cook. Laurie Lamb’s store Pot Pie, Comfort in a Crust, outgrew their quarters in Marshall and moved this October to North Asheville in Woodfin. She has now opened her business at 202/203 Stone Ridge Business Center, near Siam Thai Restaurant and across the street from Parker’s Karat Patch Jewelers.

Laurie has a wide selection of creamy and delicious Chicken Pot Pies to choose from: The Classic Chicken with peas and carrots (probably the best seller), a Pesto Chicken with fresh tomatoes, pesto and mozzarella, a Cordon Bleu with a blend of 3 cheeses and roasted ham, A Southwest Chicken with chipotle roux, black beans and cheddar, a Greek Chicken with feta, red onions, spinach, and roasted red pepper. Besides that she offers a Shepherd’s Pie which is gluten free, a Steak and Ale Pie, and even two Veggie pies.

These are not your ordinary bland pot pies, but a delicious meal made with a rich full flavored sauce, wholesome ingredients, and a hand rolled flaky crust to finish it off. The all natural ingredients, made with antibiotic free chicken and meat that have been humanely raised with no hormones, make these pies an excellent choice for your family, and all so easy. You just reach into your freezer, put it in the oven, and take it out for a complete dinner.

Lauri is very proud to have a USDA inspected facility, which produces everything to their high standards. This classification has allowed Laurie’s pies to be sold at the Earth Fare stores, which pledge that all their food is free of hormones, antibiotics and other artificial ingredients. It is quite a distinction to be USDA approved.

As Jerri Smith said in a review online: “I just tried your butternut/spinach pie and pesto chicken pies! To DIE FOR! Some of the best foods I’ve ever put in my mouth! Loved the filling, LOVED the crust (which to me matters as much as the filling!) I’m a believer: a really special treat (and I’m a “foodie” sort of)-Jerrie Smith”

You won’t be making a mistake to stop by The Pot Pie, Comfort in a Crust, store, which moved to Woodfin this October from Marshall. Your family will be most appreciative of what you bring home.

Laurie started cooking her savory pies at home for friends and neighbors, giving them away as gifts. Some then asked if they could buy a pie or two. She began to take orders. Little by little Laurie reached the conclusion that this might be a good business for her. Trying to raise her son Joseph as a single mom and take care of his schedule, she needed something flexible. Originally from Mississippi, she had friends from college who had moved to Asheville. After visiting them and loving the area, she decided to stay in Western North Carolina.

Now after six years in business, she employs one full-time and two part-time employees. She finds that on average, she is selling close to 500 pies a week and is making plans to possibly “ship” out of the area with some sort of mail order business. She has prepared her pies for larger gathering such as weddings and does occasionally donate them for charity events. The nutritious pies are all frozen and should not be defrosted before going into the oven. The smaller size sell for $10 including tax and can easily feed two, and the larger ones, $20 including tax. The store is open Monday, 10:00 until 6:00, Tuesday through Friday 10:00 to 5:30, some Saturdays and Sundays. Weekend hours can be checked by calling 828 545-0664 or on the website, www.potpieshop.com. These fresh gourmet pies can be ordered in advance for easy pickup.