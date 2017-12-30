Buncombe’s Republican Commissioners Stay Real

Each week the editors of The Tribune are selecting a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org

By Carl Mumpower, Chair- Somewhere between cynicism and narcissism is a place Republicans call realism. At a recent meeting, that’s precisely where our three Buncombe Republican County Commissioners landed. Their actions merit recognition.

The issue – whether to support a fantasy timeline on renewable energy for Buncombe County. Per that discussion and the final 4-3 vote, may we suggest narcissism is just a hop, skip and a jump from absurdism?

Here’s what our local daily had to say about the resolution – “After shooting it down at past meetings, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 in favor of the resolution at its Dec. 5 meeting, putting the county on the fast track to moving away from the burning of fossil fuels for its electricity and its vehicle fleet, and committing to only using clean and renewable energy for all county operations by 2030 and to all county homes and businesses by 2042. That is, in 25 years.”

Time to scrap the woodstove?

Our Republican Commissioners were not resisting realistic benchmarks for energy efficiency. They were challenging ‘feel good’ timelines grounded in pretense.

Why does that matter? Because in a hard world good things do not come easily. Self-congratulations, proclamations and resolutions are more often tied to motion than action. If we have a real problem, then we need real solutions.

Do we have a real problem? Yes – the research consistently and dependably demonstrates that the world’s CO2 levels have been going up dramatically for 100 years. Much of that can be attributed to the manufacturing age and population increases. If you believe making things makes life better and that people deserve to live, both of those are good things. Good things always come with a price.

Republican response differs from our Brand-X competitors (liberal-progressive-socialists) in two important ways.

The impact that increased CO2 levels is having. The left has a long track record of fudging the data and inserting catastrophic impact projections that don’t materialize. The truth is we don’t know what more C02 is doing to our world. What we do know is that extremes breed extremes and it is worth studying to make sure we adjust as necessary. Brand-X wants us to adjust before we are clear on the truth. Republicans want to make sure our people are fed, sheltered, mobile and employed as we simultaneously take care of our world. My affordable roomy 4-wheel drive 33 miles to a gallon Subaru Outback is an example of Republican strategy on climate change.

The solutions. Brand-X wants to use manipulated climate change data hysteria to make government bigger through expanded regulations, taxation policies and other controls. Republicans want to make people bigger – and safer – by using the creativity, self-correcting nature and dynamic potentials of the free market and a free people to make things better – every time – everywhere. What that system does for flat screen TV’s and our food supply points to a our way. What the left’s system has done with ObamaCare and gun control in Chicago points to their way.

The BCGOP extends thanks to our Republican Commissioners for staying grounded in the core mission of conservatism – reality, reason, responsibility and right. Unlike their colleagues who went along with the pretense, their principled stand will not be rewarded.

Republicanism in 21st century America faces a tough challenge. Our dedication to realism and responsibility requires an uphill climb. Brand-X keenness for the opposite offers the attractiveness of the downhill run. Their shameful message of something for nothing is especially appealing to the uninformed, vulnerable and young.

Thanks to Commissioners Belcher, Fryar and Pressley for standing up for realism. How ironic it is that at the end of the evening theirs was the loving position. Nature tells us those leading us astray with fantasy, pretense and seductive messages of opportunity without responsibility are anything but.

For further confirmation of their wisdom, please note the root definition of conservatism – Conserve [v. kuh n-surv] To use or manage wisely; preserve; save. We appreciate our Republican Commissioner’s sincerity to that mission – and the crucial difference in substance versus symbolism.