Kicking Up your Heels for Christmas

December 10, 2017 Asheville , Hendersonville , News Stories 239 Views
Dancers with Hendersonville Ballet

Eagles’ Performing Arts Company (theatre students at East Henderson High) is collaborating with Hendersonville Ballet to put on a Christmas performance at East Henderson on December 15 and 16 at 7:00 pm.

Hendersonville Ballet, a 501(c)3 performing arts company based at Southside Dance Studio in Fletcher, received a $500 grant from the Henderson County Arts Council for this collaboration. East Henderson students are ‘enhancing’ a play from last year about an adopted orphan and her first Christmas with the new family. The East students are doing all the rewriting and the acting for the performance, while Hendersonville Ballet is choreographing dance pieces that are intertwined in the play.

