‘Dickens in the Village’ kicks off with tree lighting

‘Dickens in the Village’ festivities kick off Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the annual lighting of the 25′ Christmas tree on the Biltmore Village Green. The opening celebration will be filled with freshly roasted chestnuts, horse drawn carriage rides and roving acts throughout the Village.

“There is something about the amazing history, the lights and the smell of chestnuts roasting that brings me back to being a kid at Christmas time,” said Robert Foster, Biltmore Farms Hotels. “What makes this even more amazing is to see generations of families coming every year to share in the spirit of Christmas with us.”

Vance Elementary and Asheville High School students will perform Friday evening, as well as the famed Montford Park Players, and a very special guest appearance by Kris Kringle himself.

Saturday brings new magic to the Village with over 25 performing acts, festive treats and strolling carolers dressed in Dickensian period costumes for Dickens in the Village from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the Village and on the Village Green stage.

“Biltmore Village is an incredibly picturesque setting that offers up a feeling of ‘stepping back in time to Christmases past,” said Joey Moore, entertainment coordinator. “Add to that the Christmas Carol theme for the Dickens event and the ‘spirit’ is all-too-obviously infectious.”

Stores and businesses throughout the Village will also observe extended holiday hours and serve festive treats throughout the weekend.

“Of all the area holiday season activities, “Dickens” and particularly Biltmore Village, has always said “Christmas” to me more imaginatively, more romantically, and more historically than any other,” Moore said. “Of course, the Village’s connection with the Biltmore Estate and the Estate’s incredible seasonal activities make it all the more inviting.”

This is a very merry family-friendly event and free to the public. For more information visit www.historicbiltmorevillage.com. “Dickens in the Village” is sponsored by The Olde World Christmas Shoppe in addition to the merchant members of Historic Biltmore Village Partnership.

About Historic Biltmore Village

The Historic Biltmore Village is truly one of the South’s most unique touring and shopping environments. Modeled after a small idyllic English village, it boasted the area’s first railroad station and serves not only to provide a fitting entrance to George Vanderbilt’s Biltmore Estate, but also as an independent and self-sustaining community. The Village features a collection of independent, regional and national retailers, along with the most sought-after restaurants and outstanding lodging. Dickens in the Village in Biltmore Village was first celebrated in the late ’80s’ as a way to bring both locals and visitors together for the holiday season. Since its inception, the holiday affair has grown into a favorite weekend long and time honored tradition in Asheville.