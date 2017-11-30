Ambassador John Bolton speaking at Charles Taylor Dinner

Former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton

Former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton will headline the 25th Annual Charles Taylor Christmas Dinner. The Christmas dinner is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Expo Center at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville.

Congressman Charles Taylor’s note: “My family and I have been hosting these dinners for more than two decades because we believe it is imperative that Western North Carolina residents have an opportunity to hear from leading state legislative, state cabinet and national candidates. “

Bolton has served in several Republican administrations, and was appointed Ambassador to the United Nations by President George W. Bush. He also served as under secretary of state for arms control and international security. Bolton was an assistant to Secretary of State James Baker and was a protégé of conservative North Carolina Senator Jesse Helms.

“Again this year we will recognize a Republican who has fought long and hard for the Party. We will also recognize an individual or family business that has contributed over the years to the successful economic expansion in Western North Carolina. You will have an opportunity to meet both national and statewide officials in all of the party’s philosophies. It is important that we listen to and convey our beliefs so that after all primaries are over we can unite and be victorious and make the framers proud that we are all Americans fighting for and strengthening the longest constitution in the world’s history.”

Also appearing will be North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore. Former Congressman Taylor has praised both the North Carolina State House, Senate, and members of the Council of State for their work in moving North Carolina forward. The program will include updates from federal, state and local elected officials on important political issues.

The Christmas Dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 16 at the Expo Center at the Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville. A separate, private reception begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Room. Tickets for the Christmas Dinner are $60 per person. Tickets for the private reception to meet the guest speakers are $150 per person and include admission to the dinner. Checks should be made out to “Charles Taylor Christmas Dinner” and mailed to: P.O. Box 7587, Asheville, NC 28802. In order to guarantee a seat at the dinner, tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information please contact Trish Smothers at (828) 243-2187 or tasmothers@yahoo.com.