Hendersonville Fire Department celebrates 125 years

The City of Hendersonville Fire Department was established in 1892 with its first Station in the old City Hall building on Main Street Between 5TH and 6TH Avenues. In 1928, the department moved to the first floor of the current City Hall on 5th and King where it stayed until 2001. From 1900 to 1945, the Hendersonville Chief of Police also acted as the Fire Chief and Director of Public Works. In 1945, E.E. Edney became the first person to serve exclusively as Fire Chief.

In October of 1910 fire destroyed seven buildings on Seventh Avenue. The response consisted of one hose reel and one ladder cart drawn by the entire Fire Department’s seven volunteers. In 1911 The City purchased a new ladder wagon and a horse to pull it. In 1926 the Department became motorized with the purchase of an American LaFrance pumper. By 1981 the Department employed 19 Firefighters, operated one ladder truck, four pumpers, a utility truck and a Chief’s car and answered 263 calls. A portion of these were medical emergencies as several members of HFD were now certified EMTs.

In 2001, the Hendersonville Fire Dept. moved into a newly built station at 851 N. Main Street, equipped with more modern safety and educational/training facilities. With increases in population and call volume, a second fire station was dedicated in 2013 at 632 Sugarloaf Road.

125 years after its formation, The City of Hendersonville Fire Department has five apparatus with 27 on shift personnel responding to over 4700 calls a year; a Life Safety Division offering numerous fire prevention and educational programs; and an Administrative Division managing the day to day tasks of insuring our community’s needs are met through continuous improvement and excellent customer service.