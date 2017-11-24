HCB holiday concert set for Dec. 3

The Hendersonville Community Band under the direction of Winford Franklin will perform its annual “Tis the Season” holiday concert on Dec. 3, 2017 at 3pm located at the Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall, East Campus Dr. in Flat Rock, NC. [Follow the signs on Campus Dr.]

This year’s program selections are comprised of both well known carols as well as holiday concert numbers such as “An Irving Berlin Christmas”; “Ding Dong! Merrily On High” ; “Morning Has Broken”; “Greensleeves”; “Go Tell It On The Mountain”; “Twas The Night Before Christmas” with story narrated by a jolly old elf John Welch; “Midnight Sleighride”; “Christmas from the ‘50s”; a concert band arrangement of “The Twelve Days of Christmas”; “Gesu Bambino” a lovely Pastorale for Christmas; and an Appalachian folk carol “Jesus, Jesus Rest Your Head”; with additional familiar carols which are known and enjoyed by all during the holiday season.

This concert promises to please the entire family with the band wishing joyous feelings of the season to all. Tickets are available from any band member, the Hendersonville Visitors Center on Main St., the Crate in Laurel Park and at the door the afternoon of the concert. Admission is $10 for adults, students free. No reservations are needed for the open seating with plenty of accessible parking behind the hall. For more information, visit www.hcbmusic.com or call [828] 713-8590.