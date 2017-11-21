UNC Asheville’s Department of Music Seasonal Performances

Students and faculty in UNC Asheville’s Department of Music will present the following concerts, lectures and club performances:

Nov. 28 – Sound Sculpture – Lecture by Wayne Kirby. Kirby, who performed in New York City in the 1970s, will discuss “sound sculpture” in the context of New York’s art scene at that time. A graduate of The Julliard School, Kirby earned a Doctor of Arts degree in studio and environmental art from New York University and studied composition with Jacob Druckman, Krzysztof Penderecki and electronic music pioneer Bulent Arel. Kirby is UNC Asheville’s Paddison Distinguished Professor of Music. 7 p.m. in Lipinsky Hall, free.

Nov. 30 – UNC Asheville Composers Concert – Music Department students will perform their own solo, small ensemble and electronic works in this intimate concert. 7 p.m. in Lipinsky Hall Room 018, free.

Dec. 1 – Metropolis – The screening of this 1927 German expressionist silent film directed by Fritz Lang will be accompanied by electronic music composed and performed by UNC Asheville students. 7:30 p.m. in the Lipinsky Hall Lobby, free.

Dec. 3 – UNC Asheville Wind and Percussion Ensembles in Concert – The Wind Ensemble, with more than 40 musicians, is directed by Fletcher Peacock, UNC Asheville director of instrumental studies. The percussion ensembles are directed by percussionist and UNC Asheville lecturer in music, Matthew Richmond. The program will include John Cage’s First Construction, a student arrangement of zZz by Droeloe, music by Christopher Rouse, Hanukkah songs and more. 3 p.m. in Lipinsky Auditorium, free.

Dec. 10 – UNC Asheville Jazz and Contemporary Music Ensembles at The Mothlight – Six different student ensembles will perform:

• Large Jazz Ensemble, directed by Steve Alford

• X-Tet, directed by Jacob Rodriguez

• Booker T & The MGs Ensemble, directed by Matthew Richmond

• Cannonball Adderly Ensemble, directed by Justin Ray

• Bluegrass Ensemble, directed by Jonathan T. King

• Contemporary Guitar Ensemble, directed by Tim Doyle

The Dec. 10 show begins at 3 p.m. at The Mothlight, 701 Haywood Rd., West Asheville. Admission is $8 at the door, $4 for students.

For more information, visit music.unca.edu, email music@unca.edu or call the UNC Asheville Department of Music at 828.251.6432.