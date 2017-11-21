Nothing good is based on deception…

Each week the editors of The Tribune select a communication from the Buncombe County Republican Party we feel will be of interest and value to our readers. You can learn more about your local Republican Party’s efforts at BuncombeGOP.org.

By Carl Mumpower- We live in a time of unparalleled political deception. Never, at any point in U.S. history, have there been so many organized voices from so many directions attempting to undo the American success equation. How? By embracing the newest reincarnation of S-O-C-I-A-L-I-S-M.

Though the names may change – think ‘progressive’ – the core the mission remains the same – empower elitists by promising the masses the chance to bask under government’s radiant benevolence. That this something for nothing pretense has never worked anywhere for any significant period of time doesn’t matter. Like a relentless burglar, when socialists can’t get in one window, they try another.

It’s disappointing that this insincere enterprise has a found a home in the 21st century version of the Democratic Party. Our opposition’s leadership has cultivated broad voter appeal with the notions of gain without responsibility; freedom without boundaries; and opportunity without consequence. That these messages are counter to everything nature tells us is incidental to these crafty social manipulators.

Proof positive comes easier than we would wish. Socialism is defined as, “A political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.” Pushing economic, social, regulatory, labor, taxation and administrative policies that put ‘community’ (slang for government) in effective control of commerce and production is socialism.

Read the Democratic Party’s platform for a ‘Heck Yeah!’ on all of the above. If behavior remains the best mark of sincerity, today’s Democratic Party’s is a socialist haven. Just ask Bernie Sanders.

The picture above offers stark revelation of the deception. It starts with the only circumstance when the left quotes scripture – when it aids their propaganda agenda. Consider their abuse of Matthew 19:21 – “Jesus said to him, “If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.” – in suggesting Christ was a socialist.

Jesus was a Jew and a former carpenter – he was never a socialist. Socialism doesn’t happen without forced participation through governmental authority. Jesus was encouraging voluntary compassion through commitment to higher spiritual authority.

Noticed the harsh hand of Democrats wherever they gain power and control? Sure, they’re OK with sex, drugs and rock-and-roll, but the right to self-defense; the lives of the unborn; and preserving the lion’s share of money you earn in your own pocket? Well, let’s just say that benevolence thing only applies to behaviors that keep you from being a threat to their power agenda.

Conservatives don’t hate people – we disagree with people. We disagree with Bernie Sanders and the ‘Democratic Socialist” movement because their idea of higher authority is ever bigger government. We know we can have big government or big people – never both. Republicans like people to be big.

What’s the larger point? If you don’t want Brand-X (progressive-liberal-socialism) to succeed in their mission of turning America into another failed experiment in socialism, please get involved in the only organized political movement capable of stopping them.

We’re not perfect, but we are reaching in the right direction and we need your help to get better. Our stated platform and principles reveal the Republican Party as the only viable counter to the deceptive practices of Brand-X manifested so clearly in Asheville. You know what we are talking about and you know you don’t like it. We invite your help as we work hard to push back against the party of systemic deception.