A Split Second Decision by Marines

Conservatives (that’s Republicanism boiled down to one word) retain a special fondness, respect and compassion for our military men and women. In contrast to the other side’s lip service and antagonism, we really mean it and do a pretty good job of walking our talk. Conservatives don’t kneel during our National Anthem and we don’t give a pass to those who chose to do so during solemn ceremony.

Part of our enthusiasm tracks to what the military does for us – serve and protect – but the formula is far bigger than that. We note and honor the extra special quality in those who put their lives on the line for something bigger than “me.” We value that exceptionalism because in a world of kneeling millionaire ball players – angry entitlement addicts – predatory crony capitalists – pandering politicians – and other social manipulators, our military stands out as something bigger, bolder and better.

For a ‘hit you in the heart’ summation of these conservative affections, the BCGOP would like to introduce you to Lt. General John Kelly and his 2010 address to the Semper Fi Society of St. Louis. In it he describes the actions of two Marines – Cpl. Johnathan Yale, 22, and Lance Cpl. Jordan Haeter, 20, during a 2008 suicide attack in Iraq. It will help remind you of why you are a Republican and why you retain a firm appreciation for those who protect and serve – every where, every day, and in every way.

Six Seconds to Live

What we didn’t know at the time, and only learned a couple of days later after I wrote a summary and submitted both Yale and Haerter for posthumous Navy Crosses, was that one of our security cameras, damaged initially in the blast, recorded some of the suicide attack. It happened exactly as the Iraqis had described it. It took exactly six seconds from when the truck entered the alley until it detonated.

You can watch the last six seconds of their young lives. Putting myself in their heads I supposed it took about a second for the two Marines to separately come to the same conclusion about what was going on once the truck came into their view at the far end of the alley. Exactly no time to talk it over, or call the sergeant to ask what they should do. Only enough time to take half an instant and think about what the sergeant told them to do only a few minutes before: “…let no unauthorized personnel or vehicles pass.” The two Marines had about five seconds left to live.

It took maybe another two seconds for them to present their weapons, take aim, and open up. By this time the truck was half-way through the barriers and gaining speed the whole time. Here, the recording shows a number of Iraqi police, some of whom had fired their AKs, now scattering like the normal and rational men they were-some running right past the Marines. They had three seconds left to live.

For about two seconds more, the recording shows the Marines’ weapons firing non-stop…the truck’s windshield exploding into shards of glass as their rounds take it apart and tore in to the body of the [driver] who is trying to get past them to kill their brothers -American and Iraqi- bedded down in the barracks totally unaware of the fact that their lives at that moment depended entirely on two Marines standing their ground. If they had been aware, they would have known they were safe…because two Marines stood between them and a crazed suicide bomber. The recording shows the truck careening to a stop immediately in front of the two Marines. In all of the instantaneous violence Yale and Haerter never hesitated. By all reports and by the recording, they never stepped back. They never even started to step aside. They never even shifted their weight. With their feet spread shoulder width apart, they leaned into the danger, firing as fast as they could work their weapons. They had only one second left to live.

The truck explodes. The camera goes blank. Two young men go to their God. Six seconds. Not enough time to think about their families, their country, their flag, or about their lives or their deaths, but more than enough time for two very brave young men to do their duty…into eternity. That is the kind of people who are on watch all over the world tonight – for you…

Conserve [v. kuh n-surv] To use or manage wisely; preserve; save