Hendersonville High Hosting Third “Empty Bowls” Nov. 9

Hendersonville High will host its third “Empty Bowls” fundraiser Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria, to raise money for food-insecure students.

Meg Bernard, local professional artist in the Southern Highland Craft Guild, once again visited Hendersonville High and spent the week of Oct. 2-6 throwing 200 bowls on the pottery wheel, which high school students decorated by carving or adding clay to the surfaces, then fired and glazed.

Each individual bowl will sell for $10 at the Empty Bowls fundraising banquet, which guests can fill with soup and then take home. The admission price also includes breadsticks, a drink, and a benefit concert by local singer/songwriter Eric Congdon. Parents and faculty are donating the soup, bread, and utensils.

Courtney Hoelscher, Hendersonville High’s art teacher, said the raised funds will purchase Ingles gift cards to be distributed to food-insecure students at the school, with assistance from the district’s Student Services Department.

The first time Hendersonville High hosted an “Empty Bowls” fundraiser in 2010, the event raised $1,000, and the 2015 event raised more than $1,700.