Hawks fall short at Asheville

North Buncombe received the opening kickoff of the game, but was unable to get things going. Following a Blackhawk punt on the opening drive, Asheville began moving the ball quickly as Corey Clement would score on a three-yard touchdown run on the Cougars opening drive which lasted just 3:47, as Asheville took the lead 7-0.

North Buncombe worked to respond on their next drive as the they moved the ball down the field and Johnny Laws would go on to attempt an improbable 54-yard field goal attempt, and would miss with one-minute remaining in the first quarter. Asheville lead 7-0 at the end of the quarter.

Asheville began the second quarter in sink again as sophomore Quarterback Three Hillier hit TreVon Robinson for a 12-yard touchdown pass, as the Cougars took a 14-0 lead. Following another North Buncombe punt, Hillier struck again for Asheville, this time on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Leota, adding to the Cougars lead at 21-0 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. The score remained 21-0 going into the half.

Asheville received the ball to begin the second half and moved the ball down the field quickly. This time Hillier would hit Wide Receiver Famous Pasley for a 45-yard touchdown pass, putting the score to 28-0 with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter. North Buncombe would punt on the next drive. Asheville took advantage again on another touchdown pass from Hillier, this time to Dana Campbell, from 6 yards out. Asheville lead North Buncombe 35-0 at the end of the third quarter.

While Asheville maintained control of the game for the first three quarters, North Buncombe would not allow their season to end without a fight. North Buncombe moved the ball down the field on their next possession as Nick Lisenbee capitalized on an eight-yard touchdown run with 5:47 remaining in the game, bringing the score to 35-7 following a successful extra-point attempt by Laws.

Following a successful onside kick, North Buncombe received the ball on Asheville’s 41-yardline. The Blackhawks fumbled the ball with the Cougars recovering on the play.

Asheville turned the ball over on-downs on their next drive and Johnny Laws responded with a 19-yard touchdown catch as time expired in the quarter, but it would not be enough as North Buncombe’s season ended with a 35-13 loss at Asheville. While the Blackhawks suffered a setback to end the season, they were able to secure their first win in two years, offering the athletes, students, coaches and community encouragement for a hopeful future, particularly with all of the season-ending injuries which hit the team during the 2017 season. Look for Allen-lead North Buncombe to begin a football resurgence in coming years.