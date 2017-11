The Hendersonville Community Theater opens its next show, the comedy “Stage Kiss,” Friday, Nov. 3. The show runs until Nov 19. Art imitates life. Life imitates art. In this comedy, when two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage. The theater is located at 229 S. Washington Street. Phone: (828) 692-1082

