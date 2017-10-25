The Clinton Foundation Megascam – Uranium One Deal

The Biggest Money-Laundering Organization in the World

Originally Published on Nov 7, 2016

Mike Scruggs- In the final debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Clinton answered a question on the Clinton Foundation with a well-polished spiel and Big Fat Lie on the Foundation’s wonderful works of charity, which included more nutritious school lunches for children, fighting AIDS in Africa, disaster relief, more opportunities for women and girls, protecting the world from climate change, etc. etc. The works themselves are not necessarily lies, but whether they accomplished any net good is open to question, especially their terrible scam on earth-quake relief for the people of Haiti. The Biggest Lie was that she claimed that 80 to 90 percent of all Clinton Foundation revenues went to charities. In fact, the Clinton Foundation IRS form 990 filed for 2013 showed that of $148.9 million in revenues (line 12), only $8.9 million went to grants for charity (line 13). That is a mere 5.95 percent.

In my October 12 Tribune article, I had noted that only 5 percent went to charity. My source apparently rounded down from the 5.95 percent on the Form 990. Salaries for the 320 or so Foundation employees (line 15) amounted to $29.9 million. Few of these employees have deep expertise in anything but being political operatives for the Clintons. It is also apparent, especially from their Haiti fiasco, that there is little trace of good business management and control. It apparently cost $84.7 million in expenses to give away only $8.9 million to charities. “Other expenses” (line 17) were a whopping $45.7 million. At the end of the year 2013, they had increased the net worth of the Foundation by $100 million to $247.4 million.

The Clinton Library Foundation was established in 1997. The Clinton Foundation itself was established in 2001 after the Clinton’s had left office. According to Hillary Clinton’s spiel at the debate, the Clinton Foundation has raised $2.0 billion from wealthy donors, corporations, and foreign countries (almost all Arab-Muslim countries) to better the world. We know that Saudi Arabia has contributed at least $25 million to the Clinton Foundation, and Morocco has contributed another $12 million. Qatar has probably contributed at least $5.0 million, and many more oil-rich Arab Muslim states and business enterprises have contributed large amounts. How much? The Clinton Foundation is having to redo its tax returns for the last five years, because it failed to list about 1,000 foreign donors, when Clinton was Secretary of State.

On November 1 this year, Senator Tom Cotton, Republican Senator from Arkansas, stated that:

“The Clinton Foundation is the largest money-laundering and influence peddling operation in the world.”

According to Saudi Arabian royalty sources, 20 percent of Clinton’s Presidential campaign cash comes from Saudi Arabia. This is, of course, illegal, but it is not illegal for foreign countries to contribute to charitable foundations. It is almost invisible, if the foreign money goes through a foreign Foundation, i.e. Canadian, and then to the Clinton Foundation. This is an effective but still illegal loophole to protect the names of donors and sources.

According to an Associated Press study, more than half of the 154 private citizens allowed to meet with Secretary of State Clinton contributed a total of $156 million to the Clinton Foundation. The Clintons have also received $153 million in speaking fees since 2001. Excessive speaking fees, especially from foreign donors, corporations, and nations are a huge alarm bell for corruption and possible subversion. Bill Clinton spoke one hour in Moscow for $500,000 just after a deal that allowed the Russians to own a controlling share of 20 percent of U.S. uranium reserves. According to Money Nation, the Clintons’ net worth has increased from less than one million dollars in 1993, the year they entered the White House, to $111 million at the end of 2015. This seems to confirm President Harry Truman’s famous quote: “You can’t get rich in politics unless you are a crook.”

In the good old days, the political crooks were at least more patriotic. According, even to the New York Times, Uranium One, a Canadian company, which already had a net worth of $3.5 billion in 2007 and owned uranium reserves in Wyoming, Texas, and Utah amounting to 20 percent of U.S. uranium reserves, was allowed by Secretary of State Clinton and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (supposedly a strategic resources “watchdog” committee) in 2010 to sell 51 percent of the company to Rosatom, the fully state owned Russian Agency controlling all nuclear resources. The same acquisition also allowed Russian control of rich uranium reserves in Kazakhstan. By 2013, the Russians had quietly moved to increase their ownership to 100 percent without opposition and became a world leader in uranium resources. The officers and major stockholders of Uranium One made at least $40 million in contributions to the Clinton Foundation. Bill Clinton’s friend, Frank Giustra, who had purchased the Kazakhstan uranium assets through Clinton influence in 2005, contributed at least $31.3 million to the Clinton Foundation. According to Peter Schweizer, author of Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich, a total of approximately $145 million was contributed to the Clinton Foundation and yielded huge profits from the Russian buyout. The big winners, however according to Pravda, were Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation. The big losers were American national security and the future prosperity and safety of the American people.

In 2010, a massive 7.0 level earthquake devastated the island nation of Haiti, killing more than 200,000 people, leveling 100,000 homes and leaving 1.5 million people destitute. The Red Cross and Salvation Army provided $10.5 billion in aid, including supposedly $3.9 billion from the United States. Unfortunately, Bill Clinton was named the designated United Nations representative for aid to Haiti. A significant number of the companies awarded contracts to help rebuild Haiti were large Clinton Foundation donors. The Clinton Foundation selected Clayton Homes, a construction company owned by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company to build temporary shelters without bid. The trailers delivered by Clayton were supposed to be “hurricane proof.” They turned out to be structurally unsafe with high levels of formaldehyde and unsatisfactory insulation material. They made many Haitians sick and were quickly abandoned.

The Clintons also arranged for a $10 million dollar loan to a firm called InnoVida, headed by Clinton donor, Claudio Osorio. InnoVida’s board was loaded with Clinton cronies, including retired Army General and Hillary Clinton ally, Wesley Clark. The InnoVida application was fast-tracked to approval in just two weeks. The company, however, defaulted on the loan and never built any houses. Osorio is currently serving a 12-year prison term for wire fraud.

A July 2016 article in the National Review by Dinesh D’Souza detailed case after case of the Haitian government and people being defrauded by crooked and incompetent Clinton Foundation donors and cronies, where no more than 10 to 25 percent of what was promised was delivered, and that usually of shoddy quality. Since January 2015, the New York offices of the Clinton Foundation have frequently been picketed by Haitian protesters. The unemployment rate in Haiti remains around 40 percent.

I consider the worst Clinton Foundation crimes, however, to be those centered around their alliances with the Muslim Brotherhood in the Middle East and here in the U.S. The Muslim Brotherhood has been documented by the FBI as having an operational plan to overthrow the American culture and its Constitutional government and replace it with Islamic Law (Sharia).

Pater noster, libera nos a malo.

