Relax and Rejuvenate at the Elegant Riverwalk Spa

John Mellis and Laurel Brewer started managing the Riverwalk Spa in May for the Deerfield Community. John has a bachelor’s degree in economics and many years in hospitality. Laurel has been providing massage services at Deerfield since 2015.

Riverwalk Spa has a staff of well trained and qualified specialists:

Laurel Brewer received her training from The Center for Massage and Natural Health in Asheville, then had a successful practice in Miami Beach,. Florida, before returning to Asheville in 2015. With a foundation in therapeutic modalities, such as deep tissue and acupressure, Laurel also integrates relaxation techniques, aromatherapy, hot and cold stones or traditional Thai massage to customize her treatments.

Phil Ramsey, licensed Acupuncturist, holds advanced degrees in Chinese Medicine, as well as Marriage and Family Therapy. Utilizing the various modalities of Chinese Medicine, Phil treats pain and orthopedic conditions, insomnia, depression, digestive, cardiac, and pulmonary issues.

Sue Huffman has a background in medical massage. Sue is trained to relieve pain and restore physical function. She believes that healing comes through movement and uses a custom blend of techniques to help clients achieve their goals.

Judy Cody, a licensed Cosmetolgist, describes herself as someone with “a big heart for seniors.” Judy has been the lead nail technician with the Riverwalk Spa since 2014, and in addition to manicures and pedicures, offers facial waxing, lash/brow tinting, and paraffin treatments to soothe and soften the skin.

Karen Reilly has practiced cosmetology in the Asheville area for over 15 years. Karen provides waxing and facial services, lymphatic treatments, and is a brand representative for Phytobiodermie, a Swiss-made energetic skincare line.

Mary MacGregor is a licensed Esthetician, an LPN with over 40 years of experience, and a certified Healing Touch practitioner. Specializing in the care of mature skin, Mary brings her considerable knowledge regarding the specific qualities of aging skin, the products and treatments which best address these qualities, and therefore, provide the greatest benefits.

So to keep yourself and your loved one in good health and feeling “up to par,” you should make an appointment at the Riverwalk Spa. Wellness, according to the World Health Organization is “a state of physical, mental, and social well being, and not merely the absence of disease and infirmity,” or in the words of The National Wellness Institute, “a conscious, self directed and evolving process of achieving full potential.” With this in mind the benefits of visiting the Riverwalk Spa regularly are easily understood. It will help one to achieve your full potential and overcome any small ache or pain. Gift certificates can easily be purchased. Remember the adage, “when you look good,” your feel good.” Visit their website at RelaxAtRiverwalk@gmail.com for a full list of services, or call (828) 210-4636 for an appointment. Or just stop by the elegant facility for a visit or to make an appointment.