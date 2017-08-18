Under Stone, Commissioners Request More Transparency

Commissioner Jasmine Beach-Ferrara suggested the two organizations employ a mediator, but her peers were not so naïve. Joe Belcher asked the two representatives to quit playing chess and reach an agreement. Mike Fryar lambasted the hospital for buying up every medical building on the county tax rolls, running doctors off, and still providing people with plenty of anecdotes about ill-advised and over-priced care. Al Whitesides said he was sorry he hadn’t worn his wading pants. To make a long story short, no new ground was covered.

Other agenda items appeared designed to assist new County Manager Mandy Stone in making sure staff activities were going to be aligned with commissioner objectives. Having just completed the budget process, she asked the commissioners how they would improve it.

There was general agreement that the process should start earlier and that the commissioners should be given more opportunity to ask questions, reflect, and comment. More data presented more often could avert surprises. Chair Brownie Newman advocated for more long-range planning, with the objective of stabilizing tax rates. Whitesides wanted budget updates throughout the year.

Whitesides was among those wanting line-item detail in the presentations. He also criticized the process saying organizations typically spend the most time on the biggest line items; the commissioners, in contrast, spent almost the entire process worrying how to distribute a small fraction of the budget among nonprofits.

Newman suggested the county review the amount of money it requires to be held in fund balance; Stone suggesting that at some point the money could be more beneficial to the county if it were circulating in the economy. Other topics the commissioners wanted staff to be more transparent about were debt, the county’s capital improvement plan, and economic development incentives.

Citizen activists love to hate corporate welfare. “Why should the working poor “give back” to large, multimillion corporations?” They ask. Republicans in government say they can’t afford to be ideologues when the people they represent are hurting for jobs, while their Democrat counterparts say they hate to do it, but must because everybody else is doing it. So the beat goes on.

Over the past five years, the county has given out $13,886,312 in economic development incentives, split unequally among twenty companies. Another $16,775,235 in performance-based commitments has yet to be paid. Companies being promised over $1 million from the county are New Belgium, GE Aviation, Jacob Holm, Linamar, and Nypro.

It is clear one purpose of the incentive program is to recruit high-paying jobs to the area; incentives increase as a step-function of pay rates. Most of the companies whose unqualified “proposed wages” were listed offered salaries between $30,000 and $50,000. A new company, MedLaunch, proposes 100 jobs paying $89,440; 161 at $64,480; and 290 at $30,160.

On debt, the commissioners were asked to provide input on a dashboard staff is developing. Presenter Dustin Clark shared the county is currently $406,790,000 in debt. At 9.4 percent of the county’s operating budget, he compared that to the median 32.2 percent of household income Buncombe County families pay on mortgages. He then added the county is obligated to issue another $83,960,000 later in the fiscal year. If all goes according to schedule, the county will pay $48,580,000 in debt service this year.

In addition to highlighting FAQ numbers, the dashboard lists the various debt issues on which the county is still paying and the projects funded with each. Each project is hyperlinked to a page that shows a picture, states the purpose, breaks down the debt payoff, and tracks construction progress on a project management timeline. Finance Director Tim Flora explained all the information was currently in existence; the dashboard merely facilitated access.

Lastly, Lisa Eby asked the commissioners what they would like to see in a community-engagement dashboard. She used as examples portals designed by the governments of Jackson, Mississippi, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Jackson’s was a model of quantifying qualities. Metrics included “increasing literacy scores in early childcare centers 30 percent” and creating ten neighborhood associations. Louisville’s portal had four options, “Citizens,” “Faith,” “Businesses,” and “Learn More.” Clicking “Faith” opened a page on “Interdiction,” “Prevention,” and “Community Mobilization.”

The county has already launched Discover Buncombe. One can type in an address and learn about nearby public amenities, schools, and crime reports. Eby explained analytics will be collected with usage to better align the site with community interests. Flora said the sites were a way of showing taxpayers what they were getting in return for their remittances.