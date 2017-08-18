Football: New Coaches, Turf, Conferences, Hopes

The Bearcats won it all in 1968 and ’69. They often knock on the title door, and this time might burst through and fill in some of that empty space on the school’s state title board.

They feature pre-2017 all-America receiver-cornerback Tykel Landrum getting passes from fellow senior Bud Williford, rugged junior runner Ty’rese Hunt, and defensive tackle Tyrese Cauley and others unsettling foes.

Their sparkling new addition is Kalin Ensley, North Henderson’s quarterback last fall. Ensley wears the number 10 of his nephew, graduated Leon Cooks who also was a tall receiver who can break tackles. Ensley, a junior who sizzles with a 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, said he feels more at home amidst the “speed” of the Bearcats.

He has moves with that speed, and is “”dangerous” running in open field, HHS head coach Jim Solesbee said. “He’s a phenomenal runner,” Pisgah Coach Brett Chappell said of the player voted best JV player in the conference in ’15.

Many area coaches point to his arrival as a sign HHS will be even better, with other skilled stars more experience. His father Leon Ensley was an HHS standout. Kalini has a chance to quarterback the Bearcats next year. The last time HHS switched a QB to receiver, it clicked as Cole Cleary led the entire nation in reception yards for much of 2014, finishing with an HHS-record 1,818 yards on 75 catches. Cleary is now a Wofford sophomore receiver.

Succeeding him as HHS QB was Mike Schmidt, then Williford who set several team passing marks. He threw for nearly 3,400 yards and 36 TDs, with seven scores and 498 yards in destroying Surry Central in playoffs.

Landrum caught 96 passes for a WNC-best 1,775 yards in ’16, to snap Cleary’s seasonal reception and career receiving yards marks.

Don’t fret too much about North Henderson, which shifts star receiver Darren Lammons to quarterback to regularly get him the ball. Tykel Lite, as some call the 4.5 speedster, zig-zags through defenses leaving them “Lammon-ated.” Last year his 78 regular-season catches paced all WNC receivers. “It’s incredible how strong he is. He’s compact, explosive,” new NHHS head coach Zach Wilkins said. “He has great vision, for making moves and eluding tacklers.”

His new teammate J.J. Marsh, a junior from Hickory Ridge, is praised by Asheville head coach David Burdette who lost to that squad in playoffs. Marsh’s brother Austin Nelson, a spring grad, was North’s superstar basketball forward.

And North in effect landed its fastest player, senior receiver Quintin Wright, in a trade with HHS. Wright transferred from HHS last winter, and Ensley went the other way.

East Henderson has two legacy stars of its own, in QB Chris Hemphill and RB Deijon Gash. Gash is within the extended Gash family of HHS lore, such as retired all-pro FB Sam Gash. Hemphill’s father William starred for local rival Brevard. Tuscola head coach Tommy Pursley, whose squad did drills against East, calls Hemphill a “tall quarterback who can really throw the ball.” Potential is there.

West Henderson plans to pass much more with 6-foot-3 new QB Dalton Cole. “With his good arm strength, we hope for more run-pass balance,” said Paul Whitaker. The dean of county coaches is in his eighth year at the helm. Stocky Jason Wallace leads the latest nest full of Falcon runners.

New head coaches locally are East Henderson’s Justin Heatherly, and Wilkins at North. East turned to one of its own in the 1998 Eagle grad, who coached Hendersonville Middle football. As an Eagle lineman, he learned from the “great offensive mind” of head coach Carl Sanders.

Heatherly, 37, conducted agility drills by the field, amidst picnic day frolic by other students in June. He sees a “no-quit” determination in his group, to get an early victory after a winless ’16.

Zach Wilkins, 30, takes over the Knights after a year of coaching their receivers. “Some young coaches get caught up in the plays. You can over-think it,” he said. “In the end, you gotta tackle or break tackles.”

He knows first-hand about WMAC caliber of play, and detailed preparation. He coached wide receivers at Asheville High for six years, as an assistant of his esteemed coaching father Danny who long dominated the conference North now joins. The Cougars won their second state title (the other was in 1922) in 2005, the year Zach graduated from Enka.

Coaches and players at East, North and West Henderson love their new artificial turf fields and snazzy midfield logos. There have been more rainouts and muddy fields in the last three years than recent years. Two seasons ago, West Henderson had to play on two consecutive Saturdays. It threw off Falcon routines, and they did not do well.

Buncombe County schools have had artificial turf for several years. Hendersonville’s turf is put off until there is a new school on campus, and the track around it is widened to regulation size. Artificial turf was put off by county commissioners for several years due to its expense and some debate on its pros and cons.

Chairman Mike Edney was its lone supporter recently, but garnered unanimous support earlier this year for the $2.7 million project. Many experts say turf designs have greatly improved, especially since the Sixties when the fake grass blades were too firm and scraped knees and wore them out.

Another major change is conference shakeups, due to statewide realignment based on school enrollments every four years. Hendersonville joins East in the 2A-only Mountain Six, and reignites its rivalry of last decade with Chappell who led East to its glory days. He now commands Pisgah, who along with HHS and Franklin are MSC frontrunners.

MSC, formerly the WNC Athletic Conference, sent a trio of 3A schools into the jungle of the MAC, WNC’s premier conference. It is now the all-3A Western Mountain Athletic Conference (WMAC), jettisoning 4A McDowell. Joining the WMAC are North and West, along with Tuscola which shared the ’16 WNCAC title with Pisgah and Brevard.

A.C. Reynolds rules the WMAC roost, and many coaches see it as the only team more athletic and dangerous in the mountains than Hendersonville.

What do the athletes think of facing even tougher WMAC opponents? “We’ll just have to work harder,” reasons senior Chris Farmer, a receiver and defensive back.

West and North will raise competitive level of the WMAC in many sports they usually excel in such as volleyball, basketball baseball and softball. Falcon soccer midfielder Dominic Ragusa said “we’re eager to show we can compete on a higher level” in the WMAC after winning the WNCAC last fall.