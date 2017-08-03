Necessary Lessons for Western Survival: Knowing the Islamic Doctrines of Deception

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

The deadly softening of Western European will and common sense has been pathed by the advance of multiculturalism and other humanistic “isms” that have pushed out both tested Christian values and rational thought based on the realities of evidence and logic. Consequently, Western European politicians have developed a strange devotion to throwing out highly successful traditions and workable policies for the unworkable policies of insane ideologies long proved false and detrimental to healthy societies.

The Biblical prophet, Hosea lamented: “My people are destroyed by a lack of knowledge.” (Hosea 4:6) That is exactly the situation that Western Civilization is in today. We have watered down our Judeo-Christian faith and traditions and honored instead secularism and every other fashionable but irrational “ism” that comes along. We have lost much of our discernment of right and wrong and truth and error. We are extremely vulnerable to the fashionable politically correct lie. One consequence is that we have embraced a counterfactual understanding of Islam as a religion of peace comparable to Christianity and Judaism. Moreover, most have no understanding—and find it hard to believe—that Islam has well developed doctrines of deception by which they hope to conquer the West.

Before we look at the Islamic doctrines of deception, some basic differences between Islam and other religions must be understood. Christians are familiar with the Golden Rule of Matthew 7:12 in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount: “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this in the Law and the Prophets.” Most religions have something roughly equivalent, but not Islam. Islam has a different standard of conduct by which Muslims treat fellow believers versus non-believers, all non-Muslims. Islam has a dualistic ethical system, while the Judeo-Christian standard is a unitary ethical system applying the Golden Rule to both believers and non-believers. There are numerous hadiths in the Sunna (sayings and acts of Muhammad) that urge Muslims to treat other Muslims as brothers, but many other hadiths allow them to mistreat, enslave, cheat, rob, rape, kill, and deceive non-Muslims to defend or advance Islam. Koran 48:29 nails this ethical dichotomy:

“Muhammad is Allah’s apostle. Those who follow him are ruthless to the unbelievers but merciful to one another.”

Following Muhammad is the Islamic golden rule, and the merit of any action depends upon whether it advances Islam, the goal justifying whatever means. Eighty-five times the Koran calls Muhammad the perfect example for Muslims. Muhammad’s ethics toward non-Muslims are dualistic. Therefore, Islam’s ethics are dualistic, which suggests strong caution in evaluating what Muslims tell non-Muslims about Islam.

At a political level, one must also consider that Muslims regard any county not under Muslim domination to be “dar al harb,” a land of war, in which deception of non-Muslims is a means of victory. “The Prophet said: War is deceit” (Bukari hadith 4,52,269). Perhaps Muhammad knew of Chinese general and military strategist Sun Tzu (544BC-496BC), who wrote in The Art of War: “All war is based on deceit.”

Another precaution in dealing with Muslims is that the Koran forbids Muslims to have genuine friendships with non-Muslims:

Koran 5:51: “O you who believe! Do not take the Jews and Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people.”

Koran 3:28 allows Muslims to show outward friendship to non-Muslims to advance the cause of Islam, but never inward friendship. Koran 9:5 (the Verse of the Sword) advises the” slaying of unbelievers wherever they are.” There are several Arabic words found in the Koran and Sunna that define the Islamic Doctrine of Deception in more detailed form.

Takiyya is the best known. One definition found in the Sharia Law manual, Reliance of the Traveler r8.2 is that lying is appropriate in defending or advancing Islam. If the goal is permissible then lying is permissible. If the goal is obligatory then lying is obligatory. Note that Sharia Law also says that Jihad is obligatory for all Muslims.

Kitman is telling only part of the truth or omitting important truths. A very common example is when a Muslim tells a non-Muslim that Jihad only refers to internal spiritual struggle, whereas this applies to barely two percent of cases. In the vast majority of cases, Jihad refers to either physical war against non-Muslims or the support activities necessary to sustain that war. A frequent use of Kitman is to quote only part of a verse to conceal its full meaning or to quote a verse that has been effectively replaced by later verses, a deceptive use of the doctrine of Abrogation in interpreting the many conflicting verses in the Koran.

Tawriya is essentially concealing intent and creative lying or using words that have one meaning to Muslims and another to Westerners. Peace in Islam means the peace achieved by Muslim domination, when conflict ceases because all non-Muslims have been defeated. It is also used to justify breaking any agreement or oath made to non-Muslims.

Muruna is the permission given in the Koran exempting Muslims from various rules in order to hide their Muslim identity and loyalty from non-Muslims. For example, how does former Hillary Clinton assistant, Huma Abedin, get away with her flashy Western wardrobe and marriage to a Jew? Almost anything is permissible to advance the cause of Islam. Huma Abedin is closely connected to the Muslim Brotherhood. Marrying non-Muslims is actually a very common device for camouflaging the infiltration of spheres of political influence.

Darura is the Islamic doctrine of necessity. Almost anything is allowed if it is necessary to survive, defend Islam, or advance Islam.

Abrogation is not a deception doctrine. It is a rule of interpretation that is frequently used to deceive non-Muslims into thinking Islam is a religion of peace. The Koran has many conflicting verses. The rule is that whatever Muhammad revealed last has precedence over conflicting verses revealed earlier. Almost all the “peace and tolerance” verses in the Koran have been abrogated by later verses hostile to all non-believers. This has also become an important reinforcement to Islam’s dualistic ethical system.

In addition, there are several disingenuous techniques used by Muslim spokesmen to deceive the vast unwary majority of Western cultural and political leaders. These include various forms of diversion, evasion, revisionist history, adamant denial of facts, dual meanings, misleading statistics, hypersensitivity to discourage hard questions, taking advantage of non-Muslim ignorance of Islam, and ad hominem attacks.

The West is ill-prepared to recognize the deadly lies and poisonous deceptions of Islamic Civilization Warfare, which are often reinforced by the oppressive political correctness of left-liberal academia and media. Our ignorance of the truth about Islam and its doctrines of deception stands us in grave peril.