Eliada Reveals Future Plans

By Dasha Morgan – Eliada Home held a Business Corridor lunch to inform the community of their future plans. Lucy Murphy and Frank Taylor spoke to the luncheon group, who were representatives of businesses including the luncheon sponsor TD Bank, Paramount Kia, Dig Local, H&R Block, Edward Jones, Land of the Sky, The United Way and others. Taylor and Murphy spoke of the new Child Development Center, the Growing Dome and the Corn Maze. They told of partnership opportunities with businesses and individuals to help the Home grow, which will give an even brighter future to their children, many of whom have lived in crisis and need a stable environment. The Home currently has over 600 children coming through their five programs with more anticipated next year. They welcome any volunteers or any community participation in their activities.

Frank Taylor, Chief Business Development Officer, spoke of the plans to put a Growing Dome greenhouse on the property, which will be 42-foot in diameter with 1,300 square feet of floor area. The height will be 16 feet 6 inches. It is to be an educational center for the children to learn about gardening, growing and selling fresh produce and will also provide fresh vegetables for them to eat. In addition, the geodesic greenhouse will be a way to bring in more income for Eliada as the produce is sold. The current plan is to grow hydroponic lettuce in quantity and possibly other herbs or vegetables. Many ideas are being considered. Taylor expressed how much pleasure it gives him to see the kids’ delight when something “pops up” in a very short period of time. Apparently the visible results of planting seeds hydroponically are much faster than just putting a seed in the ground. With these quick results, the students can relate to this method of growing more easily. He said, “This greenhouse is undeniably, the right thing to do.” He loves teaching and sees this new geodesic dome as a huge step forward for these kids and for Eliada Home.

Lucy Murphy, Event and Sponsorship Officer, then spoke of this year’s Corn Maze, which has become a huge success and an annual event. Each fall over 25,000 people come from across Western North Carolina to enjoy the Eliada Corn Maze. There are over 12 acres with 4 miles of trails, hayrides, corn cannons, giant slide. The presenting sponsor for 2017 is MB Haynes, and the title sponsor is Emory Electric. This year there will be the first ever music festival at the Corn Maze. The CornStock will be Saturday, October 14, from 3:00PM to 8:30M with local bands, food trucks, and many fun activities for all ages.

In addition the Eliada Cornmaze is offering Sponsorship Opportunities for businesses with a Signage Program. Sponsors can buy a sign depending on the level from $200 to $15,000 with their company logo in many sizes and benefits, A 3” x 3” sign can be purchased for one year for $200, or for three years for $500 A 5’ x 5” Premier Sign, would be in a premiere location, $400 for one year or $1,000 for three years. The Seed Sower sponsorship for $1,000 would buy a company log on the Corn Maze banner, the company logo and link on the Sponsor Page of the site, and a signage display at the maze of 4’x4’ maximum. With so many visitors coming to the Maze, this is a great chance for business exposure, while benefiting a very worthy cause. For further information call Lucy Murphy at (829 254-5356, ext. 340 or email lmurphy@eliada.org.