Views from Churchill and the Sunna

“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity.”

“The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.”

“Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities. Thousands become the brave and loyal soldiers of the Queen: all know how to die. But the influence of the religion paralyzes the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world….Far from being moribund; Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith.”

“Mohammedanism” was a word for Islam that became obsolete about 1960 in deference to Muslim criticism. Muslim reasoning was that Islam is the worship of Allah, not Muhammad. However, if you consider the three sacred doctrinal foundations of Islam, Muhammad looms extremely large. Muslims believe that the first, the Koran (or Qur’an), existed from eternity at the side of Allah, and was revealed to Muhammad by the angel Gabriel over the last 23 years of the Prophet’s life. The Hadith (s) are collections of the recorded words and deeds (traditions) of Muhammad, and the Sira is the biography of Muhammad. The Hadith(s) and the Sira are called together the Sunna of Muhammad. Sunna in Arabic is generally translated as “the way” or “the path.” So the Koran came through Muhammad, and the Sunna is nearly all about Muhammad. Moreover, the Koran, which is very repetitive, states 95 times that Muhammad is the perfect example for Muslims. To be a good Muslim requires belief in Allah as the one and only god and following and obeying the words and example of Muhammad. Islamic Law (Sharia) is the codification of the Koran, Hadith(s), and the Sira into a legal reference applicable to all facets of Muslim life, law, and government. Of these, the Hadith(s) have by far the most impact on Sharia Law. Hence “Muhammadism” [my abbreviation] is a doctrinally-packed description and understanding of Islam.

Here are some important passages from several hadiths of the Sunna. The first one is a short but powerful statement of both the Islamic doctrine of Supremacy and the Islamic doctrine of Jihad:

Sahih Muslim 1:33

Muhammad said: “I have been commanded to fight against people till they testify that there is no god but Allah, [and] that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.”

Bukhari 52: 65

Muhammad said: “He who fights that Allah’s word, Islam, should be superior, fights in Allah’s cause.”

Abu Dawud 14: 2527

Muhammad said: “Striving in the path of Allah [Jihad] is required for you with every ruler, whether he is pious or impious.” [Note that Jihad is obligatory for every able-bodied Muslim.]

Sahih Muslim 19: 4294

Muhammad said: “Fight in the name of Allah and in the name of Allah fight against those who disbelieve in Allah. Make a Holy War…When you meet your enemies who are polytheists [including Trinitarian Christians], invite them to the cause of Allah. If they respond to any one of these, you also accept it and withhold yourself from doing them any harm. Invite them to accept Islam; If they respond to you, accept it for them and desist from fighting them…If they refuse to accept Islam, demand the Jizya [high tax on non-Muslims]. If they agree to pay, accept it from them and hold off your hands. If they refuse to pay the tax, seek Allah’s will and fight them.”

In simple terms, Muslims may offer non-Muslims three choices: become a Muslim, pay a high annual tax to Muslims, or death by battle or execution. A forth choice is for non-Muslims to flee the current reach of Islam’s global plans for emigration and conquest.

Bukhari 52:177

Muhammad said:“I have been made victorious with terror.”

Abu Dawud 14:2526

Muhammad said: “…And Jihad will be performed continually from the day Allah sent me as Prophet until the last member of my community will fight with the Dajjal [ultimate anti-Islamic opponent in the End Times].

Bukhari 52:177

Muhammad said: “The [last] hour will not be established until you fight with the Jews and the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say, ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me,

so kill him.”

Tabari 7:69

Muhammad said: “Killing unbelievers is a small matter to us.”

According to Dr. Bill Warner, founder of the Center for the Study of Political Islam (CSPI), an astonishing 31 percent of the combined three major doctrinal texts of Islam is about Jihad. Only two percent of that concerns any sort of spiritual betterment, and even that is essentially spiritual preparation for the Muhammadan doctrine of Jihad by deception and sword.

The Islamic teachings about “Paradise” should be sobering to anyone who believes Islam is a religion of peace.

Bukhari 1:35

Muhammad said: “The person who participates in [Holy Battles] in Allah’s cause and nothing compels him to do so except belief in Allah, will be recompensed by Allah either with a reward, or booty (if he survives) or will be admitted to Paradise (if he dies).

Bukhari 52:73

Muhammad said:“Know that Paradise is under the shade of swords.”

Truth and wisdom have been casualties of multiculturalism, and that will have disastrous consequences for all of Western Civilization unless corrected soon. Wisdom is shown to be right by its consequences and error wrong by its consequences.

Psalm 111: 10 “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of Wisdom…”

