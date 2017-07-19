The Progressive Levels of Islamic Jihad: Hatred, Lies, Conquest, and Genocide

Yet we dare not ignore the realities of Islam, especially the tremendous importance of its doctrines of Islamic Supremacy and Jihad:

“The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: ‘I am commanded to fight with men till they testify that there is no god but Allah, and that Muhammad is His servant and His Apostle.”—Abu Muslim Hadith Book 14, Number 2635.

Dr. Bill Warner has pieced together several regional estimates by various scholars of the deaths attributable to Islamic Jihad and the harsh and pitiless conditions of its enormous slave trade at 270 million over 1400 years. Many skeptics and Islamic apologists protest, but Egyptian Jewish scholar Bat Ye’or suggests that 270 million is too low an estimate. Scholars are more precise on more recent Islamic genocides. R .J. Rummel (1932-2014) estimated that from 3.5 to 4.3 million Armenian, Greek, Assyrian, and Maronite Christians were exterminated by various Ottoman and Turkish nationalist regimes from 1900 to 1923. There are ongoing Islamic genocides of Christians in Syria, Iraq, the Sudan, and Nigeria taking place now. These are not the consequences of the Crusades, Colonialism, or the re-establishment of the Jewish State of Israel in 1948. Nor are they the consequences of poverty, discrimination, illiteracy, or other social or economic grievances. Jihad is deeply imbedded in Islam’s major foundational documents: the Koran, the Hadiths (sayings and example of Muhammad), and the Sira (biography) of Muhammad. The last two combined are the Sunna, or traditions and teachings of Muhammad.

Sharia Law is the codification of the Koran and Sunna. A universal Jihad of all Muslims against all non-Muslims is imbedded in the foundational documents of Islam and Sharia Law. At least 109 verses of the Koran call for universal war against all non-Muslims, and there are many more in the Sunna. A Fatwa is an authoritative ruling or interpretation of Sharia Law by a qualified legal expert (mufti).

One of the major inventions of Muslim Brotherhood propaganda is that Jihad simply means “struggle” with no violent, aggressive, coercive, or deceptive connotations. Jihad does have a basic meaning of “struggle,” but the meaning of words, especially important conceptual words, are fully understood by their context. According to Dr. Bill Warner, founder of the Center for the Study of Political Islam (CSPI), 98 percent of Jihad in the combined Koran and Sunna is about waging various levels of war against non-Muslims. The remaining two percent, in my opinion, is simply spiritual preparation for war. Muslim propagandists and apologists appearing on major network television news frequently claim that Jihad is merely a term for spiritual betterment. This is extremely disingenuous and an excellent example of Taqiyya, the Islamic Doctrine of Deception, which allows Muslims to lie to and deceive non-Muslims in order to protect themselves and more importantly to defend or advance Islam. The Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek genocides from 1915 to 1923 were justified by the Ottoman Turks and subsequent Nationalist Turkish regimes as “a defense of Islam.”

In 1915, Caliph and Sultan Mehmed V, was on the throne of the Ottoman Empire. The real power, however, rested in the hands of three Turkish military and political leaders of the Committee for Union and Progress (CUP), a political movement also called the “Young Turks.” The three were politician Mehmed Talaat, General Ismail Enver, and Admiral Ahmed Djemal. They allied the Ottoman Empire with the Germans and Austrians in World War I and also conspired to rid Turkey of the 20 percent Christian minority, starting with the two million Armenians.

In November 1915, Urguplu Mustafa Hayri, who reported directly to the Caliph and held the title of Sheik-ul-Islam, by Ottoman law the only Islamic jurist able to issue a fatwa for Jihad, published a fatwa proclamation summoning the entire Muslim world to rise up and massacre their Christian oppressors. He called for all Muslims to “embrace the foot of the Caliph’s throne and know that the state is at war with Russia, England, France, and their Allies, and to know that these are the enemies of Islam. The Chief of the believers, the Caliph, invites you all as Muslims to join in the Holy War.” According to U.S. Ambassador Henry Morgenthau Sr., this fatwa was read to multitudes in mosques around the world. With the official fatwa was a pamphlet in Arabic containing about 10,000 words in the English translation. Germans and Austrians were excepted from the massacre. Here is a choice quote from the pamphlet noted in a July 9, 2017 article on Civilization Jihad by Paul Sutliff, entitled “Linda Sarsour: Lying about Islamic History and Jihad.”:

“The killing of infidels who rule over Islam has become a sacred duty, whether you do it openly or secretly, as the Koran has decreed: ‘Take them and kill them wherever you find them…He who kills even one unbeliever of those who rule over us, whether he does it secretly or openly, shall be rewarded by Allah. And let every Muslim, in whatever part of the world he may be, swear a solemn oath to kill at least three or four of the infidels who rule over him, for they are the enemies of Allah and the faith. Let every Muslim know that his reward for doing so shall be doubled by Allah who created heaven and earth. A Muslim who does this shall be saved from the terrors of the Day of Judgment, of the resurrection of the dead.”

The full quote can be found in Sutliff’s 2015 book: Civilization Jihad and the Myth of Moderate Islam.

Ambassador Morgenthau sent this immediately to Washington, but the State Department held it secret until the 1960s. Recent political agendas have also tended to suppress historical information, news, and doctrinal analysis unfavorable to Islam.

The pamphlet called every Muslim to one of three levels of Jihad: Heart Jihad, Word of Mouth Jihad, and Physical Jihad.

Heart Jihad actually calls for hatred of every non-Muslim and for treating them as enemies who should be exterminated. It required all Muslims to foster and pass on this enmity from generation to generation. This type Jihad is especially appropriate for Muslims currently in a powerless small minority status but aspiring to advance the means of Jihad and the supremacy of Islam in the future.

Word of Mouth Jihad is a requirement to speak up for Islam as Muslims infiltrate a host society and grow in numbers and cultural and political influence. It also includes the propaganda, lies and deceptions of the Islamic Doctrine of Taqiyya. The objective is to create a strong cultural and political “fifth column” to advance Islam and the rule of Sharia Law.

Physical Jihad is the most exalted of the levels of Jihad, which is the “Jihad of the Sword,” but it also includes the pragmatic activity of raising funds for Jihad around the world.

Should the West ignore the violent and subversive doctrines and history of Islam?

“My people are destroyed by a lack of knowledge.”—Hosea 4:6.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – Mike Scruggs, Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

Click the website below to order books.

http://www.universalmediainc.org/books.htm