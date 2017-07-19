Rhythm & Brews Concert Series Features Steel Wheels July 20

The Steel Wheels will take to the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 200 block of South Main Street in downtown Hendersonville July 20.

By Dasha Morgan – As part of the Rhythm & Brews concert series, The Steel Wheels, American roots music, will take to the stage from 7-9 PM on the 200 block of South Main Street in downtown Hendersonville, between Caswell and Allen streets. Starting off the evening at 5 PM, and hailing from Virginia, is singer-songwriter Rob Williams. His energy on stage should get the crowd pumped for a great evening. Then at 6 PM Country/folk/alternative music band Angela Easterling & The Beguilers perform.

At 7:00 PM the Steel Wheels, who have captured audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music and their deep commitment to roots and community. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic five-piece string band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. You can hear one-of-a-kind lead vocalist, Trent Wagner, keenly supported by strong harmonies by Eric Brubaker on fiddle, Jay Lapp on mandolin and Brian Dickel on bass along with Wagner on guitar and banjo The band weaves together an effortless flow of vivid imagery with their lyrics and forward moving acoustics. The band released its latest album,” Wild As We Came Here,” this year.

The show will once again feature some great local brews alongside the concert. Featured drinks will include the craft brew styling of Henderson County’s own Sierra Nevada and Southern Appalachian Breweries and the delectable grape creations of Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards. And for cider lovers out there, Flat Rock Ciderworks and Bold Rock Cider both plan to return to the event in 2017!

A family friendly event the HandsOn! Family Zone, a kid friendly destination within the show, and the Pardee misting tent will once again round out an entertainment experience designed for the whole family!

These concerts are always the 3rd Thursday, May through September. August 17 will be Come Back Alice, a soulfully southern gypsy funk band, and September 21 Backup Planet, an experimental funk rock. Admission is FREE!

Please note that City Ordinance prohibits pets at events. In addition, the inclement weather policy is to delay each act by 30 minutes before moving onto the next act. If we are unable to get the headline act on stage by 8:00 PM the show will be canceled.