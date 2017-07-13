Highlights of Trump Speech in Poland – July 6, 2017

By Mike Scruggs- Following welcoming remarks by President Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Trump was actually introduced by his wife, Melania Trump. Her gracious remarks to the people of Poland, starting with a very warm, “Hello Poland,!” included this statement about her husband’s primary agenda for the United States:

“As many of you know, a main focus of my husband’s presidency is safety and security of the American people. I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in. That is my wish for all of us around the world.”

She concluded her introduction saying:

“Thank you again for this wonderful welcome to your very special country. Your kindness and gracious hospitality will not be forgotten. And now it is my honor to introduce to you my husband, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

She received several enthusiastic applauses from the huge crowd. President Trump gave her high praise for her obviously invaluable diplomacy, and this was warmly applauded by the Polish crowd. I included Melania Trump’s part in these highlights, because her rapport with the Polish people was so remarkable. Yet it remains unappreciated by the rabidly anti-Trump mainstream media.

President Trump acknowledged the two-century struggle of the Polish people for freedom and their many contributions to Western Civilization including its great heroes, composers, and scientists, including Copernicus, Chopin, and St. John Paul II, the revered Roman Catholic Pope known for his politically conservative views.

“For two centuries, Poland suffered constant and brutal attacks. But while Poland could be invaded and occupied, and its borders even erased from the map, it could never be erased from history or from your hearts. In those dark days, you had lost your land but never lost your pride….Despite every effort to transform you, oppress you, or destroy you, you endured and overcame….Our two countries have a special bond forged by unique histories and national characters. It is a fellowship that exits only among people who have fought and bled and died for freedom.”

“And when the day came on June 2, 1979, and one million Poles gathered around Victory Square for their very first mass with their Polish Pope, that day every communist in Warsaw must have known that their oppressive system would soon come crashing down. They must have known it at the exact moment during Pope John Paul II’s sermon when a million Polish men, women, and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer. A million Polish people did not ask for wealth. They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We Want God’….The message is as true today as ever. The people of Poland, the people of American, and the people of Europe still cry out “We want God.”

“A strong Poland is a blessing to the nations of Europe, and they know that. A strong Europe is a blessing to the West and to the world….The continent no longer confronts the specter of communism. But today…we have to say there are dire threats to our security and way of life.”

“We are confronted by another oppressive ideology—one that seeks to export terrorism all around the globe. America and Europe have suffered one terror attack after another. We are going to get it to stop.”

“During a historic gathering in Saudi Arabia, I called on the leaders of more than 50 Muslim nations to join together to drive out this menace which threatens all of humanity. We must stand united against these shared enemies to strip them of their territory and their funding, and their networks, and any form of ideological support that they may have. While we always welcome new citizens who share our values and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorism and extremism of any kind….We are fighting hard against radical Islamic terrorism, and we will prevail. We cannot accept those who reject our values and who use hatred to justify violence against the innocent.”

“We urge Russia to cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere…”

“Finally on both sides of the Atlantic, our citizens are confronted by yet another danger—one firmly within our control. This danger is invisible to some but familiar to the Poles: the steady creep of government bureaucracy that drains the vitality and wealth of the people. The West became great not because of paperwork and regulations but because people were allowed to chase their dreams and pursue their destinies.”

“We must work together to confront forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith, and tradition that make us who we are. If left unchecked, these forces will undermine our courage, sap our spirit, and weaken our will to defend ourselves and our societies.”

“We empower women as pillars of our society and our success. We put faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, at the center of our lives.

“And above all we value the dignity of every human life, protect the rights of every person, and share the hope of every soul to live in freedom. That is who we are. Those are the priceless ties that bind us together as nations, as allies and as a civilization….and if we fail to [preserve our common heritage] it will never, ever exist again. So we cannot fail.”

At several points in his speech, President Trump confirmed his and the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance and its protective commitment (Article 5) to all members for mutual defense against outside invasion.

“Our citizens did not win freedom together, did not survive horrors together, and did not face down evil together, only to lose our freedom to a lack of pride and confidence in our values. We did not and we will not. We will never back down.”

“As long as we know our history, we will know how to build our future.”

“The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive. Do we have confidence in our values to defend them at any cost? Do we have enough respect for our citizens to protect our borders? Do we have the desire and the courage to preserve our civilization in the face of those who would subvert and destroy it?

“We can have the largest economies and the most lethal weapons anywhere on Earth, but if we do not have strong families and strong values, then we will we will be weak and we will not survive.

“So, together, let us all fight like the Poles—for family, for freedom, for country, and for God.”

Well said, Donald Trump!