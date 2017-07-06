Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care Announces New Medical Director

Dr. Elizabeth T. McCarty

Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care announces Dr. Elizabeth T. McCarty as the new medical director last month, in June. With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. McCarty has been a physician with Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care since 2009. In her role as medical director, Dr. McCarty will provide guidance for the medical professionals at all five Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care locations.

Dr. McCarty will move into the position previously held by Dr. Ellen Lawson. Dr. Lawson will continue to work with Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care’s international relief work, an effort that she founded after the tragic earthquake that hit Haiti in January 2010.

CEO Tim Johnston says, “Dr. Beth McCarty continues the level of leadership excellence established by Dr. Ellen Lawson, and we’re very pleased to welcome Dr. McCarty to her new role.”

Dr. McCarty brings a strong foundation in emergency medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Emergency Medicine. After completing her undergraduate degree at UNC-Chapel Hill, Dr. McCarty went on to earn her MD from Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University where she received the George Podgorny Award for achievement, excellence, and dedication in Emergency Medicine. She completed her residency in Charlotte at Carolinas Medical Center.

About Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care: Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care has served more than one million patients in the Asheville area since 1985. Providing fast, affordable treatment of non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, the Buncombe County locations (three in Asheville, one in Weaverville) are open seven days a week, 362 days a year, except for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. A fifth site in Brevard provides care for the residents of Transylvania County. The West location has the most extensive hours and is open Monday-Friday: 7 a.m-8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. More information about hours and locations can be found at www.urgentcares.org.