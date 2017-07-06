Photo by James Shaffer

Athletes and musicians are getting ready for the Annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games which start on Thursday July 6th, and run through Sunday July 9th.

The event is a gathering of hundreds of people: clans, guests, families, sponsors, and patrons from all over.

Photo by James Shaffer

Their mission is to carry on and promote the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and Gathering of Scottish Clans, to foster and restore interest in traditional dancing, piping, drumming, athletic achievement, music and Gaelic culture, and to establish scholarship funds to assist students from Avery County High School to study at American colleges and universities.

Activities include: Dancing, Fiddling, Wrestling, Track & Field Events, Sheep Herding, Children’s Events, Kickin ‘O’ The Tartans, and more.

No pets are permitted.

Private golf cars are not permitted.

No bicycles permitted.

Tickets are available at the gate, or at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games office in Linville. Purchase tickets in advance and save. Tickets are available for all four days, or daily.

Children under 5 get in free; visit GMHG.org for more information. Phone: 828-733-1333.