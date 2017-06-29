Singing in the Park by Asheville Lyric Opera Young Artist

Asheville Lyric Opera plans the return of the free concert event “Singing in the Park.” The event is set for Sunday, July 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Pack Square Park.

Back by popular demand, the Asheville Lyric Opera plans the return of the free concert event “Singing in the Park.” This musical event will be held Sunday, July 2, from 6 to 7:30pm at Pack Square Park in Downtown Asheville. The talented young artists involved in the Asheville Lyric Opera Young Artist Program! this summer will perform. Bring your picnic blankets and chairs for a relaxed evening of song with Singing in the Park. The Hop will be serving ice cream and other refreshments with other vendors there as well.

Opera students and young professionals come from afar to further their understanding and train intensively with Young Artist Program directors, Jon and Elizabeth Truitt. Throughout June these students have been giving a number of concerts (in Waynesville, Hendersonville, Asheville, etc.) On June 28 they are giving a concert at the Hendersonville Presbyterian Church at 6:30 pm. Their “crescendo” will be to participate in the production of “Elixir of Love”, a comic Donizetti opera on Friday, July 14th, 2017 at 8:00 pm and Sunday afternoon July 16, at 3:00 pm. For tickets contact Diana Wortham box office 828 – 257-4530. Visit online at: http://ashevillelyric.org/