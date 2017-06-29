Area July 4th Celebration Locations

This Fourth of July, get out and enjoy the afternoon and evening at any of these locations:

The City of Hendersonville Fireworks at Jackson Park: Beginning at 3:30 PM, Jackson Park will be the site for an All-American celebration, including children’s games and activities, live music, and lots of food and drink for sale. The fireworks display, sponsored by Pepsi, will begin at dusk (around 9 PM). Or, view the fireworks from downtown, with free live outdoor music 7-9 PM at 201 South Main (Visitors Center).

Brevard Downtown: sponsored by the Heart of Brevard, starting at 8 AM with a 5K run; prizes are awarded in various categories. Following the race, the day is filled with an assortment of exhibits, activities, shows, concerts, games and good, old-fashioned fun that includes a quilt show and display, pet show, classic auto show, and a fine arts and crafts showcase. For those who prefer to be part of the action, people are invited to join in and compete in the Great Bed Race, the Gunnysack Race, Beach Bingo, the Water Balloon Toss and the Bicycle Parade. The Brevard Community Theater will participate in the celebration with a performance of “The Medicine Man Show.” A visit by the WNC Wagon Train is expected to roll into town for the day. The Brevard celebration also includes live music by Cool Creek Ramblers, Blue Kudzu, Pisgah Pilgrims, and Paul Elwood and Mountain Kollektief. A fireworks display, set to begin at 9:30 PM, will end the day.

Downtown City of Asheville: Pack Square Park festivities starts at 2 PM with children’s activities and bouncy house 2-6 pm. Splashville Fountain will be on 2-6 pm. Live music starts at 5 PM ending with headliner Mark O’Connor. Ultimate Air Dogs at 2, 4, 6 and 7:30 PM. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Fireworks at 9:30 PM can be best seen from the park (buildings will block the view in other parts of downtown). Bring your chair or blanket to picnic. Buy from food trucks or nearby restaurants. Parking is available in nearby parking decks, on the street or in private lots. No outside alcohol, coolers or pets in the park.

Tourist Baseball Game July 4th: Watch a big fireworks show after the Asheville Tourists game. Get tickets in advance since this game will sell-out ahead of time.

South Asheville Fireworks: At Lake Julian, fireworks show starts at dark, but come early. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and find a spot along the lake. The park offers picnic tables, grills, a sand volleyball court, two horseshoe pits, boat rental and a playground.