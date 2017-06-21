Well Worth a Visit: The Russian Chapel Hills Winery

By Dasha Morgan – Just 20 miles south of Hendersonville outside of Columbus, NC. near the Tryon Riding & Hunt Club are rolling fields of grape vines that are producing wines with a tantalizingly flavor. In Polk County Andrey Medvedev, his winemaster, Junius Adams, with the help of Abraham Cluxton, are producing close to 3,000 cases of wine every year. As proprietors of this estate vineyard, Medvedev uses only his own grapes. This allows Russian Chapel Hills Winery to control the quality from the vine’s bud break to the sorting table. Only the highest quality fruits are chosen for production. From seven estate-grown varietals Russian Chapel Hills Winery produces dry European style wines, such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and whites Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. A fresh Rosé is available, as well as a Mead. Next year there may be a new entry: Port.

Barrels of wine aging 20 miles south of Hendersonville.

Visitors often stop by to spend time in the tasting room for a glass of a buttery delicious Chardonny or Merlot. They can enjoy the heavenly view of the landscape from the porch. If they are feeling like a bit of exercise, they may trek to the 17th century St. Anna Russian Orthodox Chapel, lovingly built by local craftsman without the use of nails. Andrey Medvedev felt compelled to honor his fallen companions in the Soviet-Afghan War, where by fate and chance his own life was spared.

The serenity, relaxing atmosphere, gorgeous scenery, and yummy wines make a trip to the Russian Chapel Hills Winery in Columbus well worth the effort. Here you can discover a new experience in estate winery during an afternoon visit. The tasting room is only open from 1 – 6 p.m., or can be reserved for special occasions. For those less anxious to travel, in Asheville, these wines can be found at the Red Ginger Dimsum and Tapas on Patton Avenue, or Umi’s in Hendersonville, both owned by Medvedev and his wife.