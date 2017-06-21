Reems Creek man announces bid for sheriff

By Dasha Morgan – Recently Chris Winslow, a Reems Creek resident, announced his plans to run as a Democrat for the Buncombe County Sheriff. Current Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan announced in April that he would retire and not seek reelection after his three terms were completed. Duncan does remain in office until December 2018 and supports Lt. Randy Smart to be the next sheriff.

In speaking with Chris Winslow, after his announcement to run, he stated that “with many of his own ideas well formed, he wants to hear what others have to say.” He has planned and is planning many more meetings with the public to get an idea—all around the county—in order “to have a better idea of what needs to be addressed.” So far it has been small groups, but in the future it will be in public places with more people letting him know how they think and feel on many subjects. He wants to know what is important to them. Then he will be more vocal about his plans as Sheriff for the county.

Winslow is currently working with the N.C. Forest Service, has worked as a volunteer fireman at the Reems Creek Fire Department for over 27 years.—near where he and his wife of 29 years, Michelle, live. After years of serving as a detective for the department, “I believe I can move our county in a positive direction as we seek a new chapter in the department’s history.”

Detective Winslow has worked in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and was a member of The Buncombe County Sheriff Department for 7 years, when he retired in 2014. He is a United States Army Veteran and a graduate of Western Carolina Universities Criminal Justice Program, where he earned his Bachelors Degree in 2006.