2017 Steak ‘n Shake Firecracker 5K

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of North Buncombe, now in its 24th year

When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Where: Weaverville, NC, starting at PNC Bank, 81 Weaver Boulevard

What: 5K race through the neighborhoods of downtown Weaverville

Why: Funds raised are for scholarships for North Buncombe High School Students

Entry fee is $25 until June 23, $30 after until day of event

Register online at www.active.com. For information, call 828-231-1687 or e-mail Kiwanisfirecracker5K@yahoo.com

Parking is available in the shopping center behind the bank. Registration on race day will begin by 7 a.m. T-shirts will be available to those who pre-register and to others as supplies last. Awards will be made to top male and female finishers and top males and females in seven age groups.

The race will be held rain or shine.

Contact: Carole Currie, 828-658-1914, carolecurrie@charter.net