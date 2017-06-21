2017 Steak ‘n Shake Firecracker 5K

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of North Buncombe, now in its 24th year
When: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Where: Weaverville, NC, starting at PNC Bank, 81 Weaver Boulevard
What: 5K race through the neighborhoods of downtown Weaverville
Why: Funds raised are for scholarships for North Buncombe High School Students
Entry fee is $25 until June 23, $30 after until day of event
Register online at www.active.com. For information, call 828-231-1687 or e-mail Kiwanisfirecracker5K@yahoo.com
Parking is available in the shopping center behind the bank. Registration on race day will begin by 7 a.m. T-shirts will be available to those who pre-register and to others as supplies last. Awards will be made to top male and female finishers and top males and females in seven age groups.
The race will be held rain or shine.
Contact: Carole Currie, 828-658-1914, carolecurrie@charter.net