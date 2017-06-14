Trump, Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Turkey: Oil and Gas Wealth and Political Intrigue in the Persian Gulf

Qatar was also a major contributor to the Clinton Foundation and continues to contribute generously to Muslim brotherhood operations around the world. Photo courtesy of: pixabay.com/en/doha-qatar-city

President Trump recently remarked that the Persian Gulf state of Qatar “has been a funder of terrorism at a very high level….The time has come to call on Qatar to end this funding…and extremist ideology.”

Qatar was also a major contributor to the Clinton Foundation and continues to contribute generously to Muslim brotherhood operations around the world. Qatar is also overtaking Saudi Arabia in funding the construction of mosques in the U.S. and Canada and funding Islamic and religious studies departments in American, Canadian, and British educational institutions. Qatar, with the financial help of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, also managed to fund and deliver weapons to al-Qaeda and ISIS operations in Libya, Syria, and Iraq

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Persian Gulf—the United Arab Emirates (UAE, headquartered in Dubai) and Bahrain—and Egypt escalated a coordinated campaign of blockade and sanctions against Qatar, including restrictions on Qatar Airways routes. This is mainly because of repeated Muslim Brotherhood attempts to depose secular Muslim leaders and replace them with Jihadist radicals, as they recently attempted in Egypt, and are still attempting in Syria, Iraq, and Libya. It is also because they are finding Qatari funded Muslim terrorism in the West an embarrassing economic and political hindrance. Moreover, Qatar is increasingly seen as friendly with Shia Muslim dominated Iran, which the Saudis and Gulf states see as politically and militarily threatening.

Qatar is an Arab Muslim state occupying a peninsula extending from the northeastern portion of the Arabian Peninsula into the Persian Gulf on its east. Saudi Arabia borders it on its west. It is only a little more than 80 percent the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut, but it has the third largest oil and natural gas reserves in the world, in fact, 13 percent of the total oil and gas reserves of the world. Qatari citizens have the highest per capita income in the world, over $145,000 per year on a parity adjusted basis—there is zero income tax in Qatar. Qatari citizens make up only about 12 percent, 312,000, of Qatar’s total population of 2.6 million. The rest are expatriate foreign workers. Almost all of Qatari citizens are Muslims, 80 percent Sunni, and 20 percent Shia. The largest part of the expatriate population are Indian, who outnumber the native Qataris more than two to one. Qatar Law is a mixture of civil law and Sharia Law, but Sharia Law has supremacy over all laws in Qatar both for natives and foreign expatriates.

Qatar is the home of the unofficial but widely acknowledged spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Egyptian-born Sheikh Prof. Dr. Yusuf al-Qaradawi. He is probably the most respected scholar of Islam in the world. The 91-year-old sheikh just married his third wife, Aisha, a 37-year-old Moroccan. Beginning in 1977, he established the Faculty of Sharia and Islamic Studies at the University of Qatar and is still Director of the Sunna and Sira Center in the capital city of Doha, as well as being Chairman of the International Union for Muslim Scholars. He returned to Egypt in 2011 and spoke to a crowd of more than 2.0 million people in behalf Mohamed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood candidate for President of Egypt. In 2011, he also issued a fatwa to kill Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. An Egyptian court has sentenced Al-Qaradawi to death in absentia. Like the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al-Banna, he is a Sufi, devoted to the more mystic practices of Islam. Al-Qaradawi has a weekly TV and radio address that reaches 60 million Muslims.

The present “General Leader” of the Muslim Brotherhood is Egyptian Mohammed Badie. The Brotherhood is ruled by its General Leader and a Guidance Committee of 15 responsible to the Shura Council.

In August 2004, the FBI uncovered filing cabinets filled with evidence that the Muslim Brotherhood in America has a strategic plan to overthrow the government and Constitution of the United States and impose Islamic religion and Sharia Law on all Americans.

The Emir of Qatar is 37-year-old Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who succeeded his father in 2013. He is handsome, cordial, and seems reasonable, but he is devoted to Al-Qaradawi and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Qatari Armed Forces were so concerned with this that three high ranking Army officers recently attempted a coup. The Qatari Armed Forces number about 11,800 men. Emir Al-Thani strengthened his political and military position by calling on his ally, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is increasingly leaning toward the Brotherhood’s ideology and recently put down a military-backed coup against him in Turkey.

There are now 10,000 Turkish troops in Qatar to protect Emir Al-Thani and Islam’s most esteemed Islamic scholar and Brotherhood pillar, Yusuf al-Qaradawi. Turkey, with a population of 80.0 million, has deployable armed forces of 495,000, the second largest standing army of our European NATO allies. This complicates U.S. foreign policy, since the joint Qatar-U.S.-UK-Australian Al Udeid Air base in Qatar with 11,000 coalition personnel is being used for logistical, refueling, combat, and support operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The UAE, however, would probably love to host those operations and see Qatar’s threat reduced. Walid Shoebat, a Muslim convert to Christianity and conservative political activist (shoebat.com), believes that Erdogan is positioning himself and Turkey to be the leader of the revivalist brand of Sunni Islam embedded in Muslim Brotherhood ideology and to become supreme leader or Caliph of a revived Ottoman Empire. Taking over the awesome wealth of Qatar would be tremendously helpful to Erdogan’s power and the dream of resurrecting the Ottoman Empire. Shoebat’s intelligence sources claim there are plans to fly Emir Al-Thani, and perhaps Al-Qaradawi, to an emergency refuge palace in Iran. Al-Qaradawi believes the Sunni-Shia Muslim division can be healed to act against their common Western enemies.

Trump’s warning to Qatar is a positive sign that he understands the enormous evil and threat of the Muslim Brotherhood and is willing to take action against them. Congress and the State governors and legislatures also need to flush their Leftstream media brands (CNN, NBC, etc.) of politically correct cool-aid and take action before Muslim Brotherhood bribery and deceit have built an unconstitutional, anti-Western, and anti- Christian Fifth Column too strong to defeat without drastic military and police powers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR – Mike Scruggs, Author and Columnist

a.k.a. Leonard M. Scruggs

Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.

He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal. He is a retired First Vice President for a major national financial services firm and former Chairman of the Board of a classical Christian school.

Click the website below to order books.

http://www.universalmediainc.org/books.htm