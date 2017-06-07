Wolfe Literary Award Nominations Deadline: July 1

The Western North Carolina Historical Association is now accepting nominations for the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award. Originated by the Louis Lipinsky family, and now also supported by Michael Sartisky, PhD, the Award has been presented by the WNC Historical Association since 1955. The Award is now a partnership between WNCHA and the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Board. The deadline for submission of nominated works is July 1, 2017.

To be considered, an entry must be a published work of fiction, nonfiction, drama or poetry. It must be a first edition work; revised editions of published works will not be considered for the Award. The publication date must be in the calendar year 2016 or no later than July 1, 2017. The author must be a native of the western North Carolina region or a resident of western North Carolina for at least twelve months prior to the closing date for the Award. An author may also qualify if the work submitted has a focus on or setting in western North Carolina.

Western North Carolina includes the Qualla Boundary and the following 25 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey.

The Award Panel this year consists of: Michael Sartisky, PhD, Chair, President Emeritus, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities; Richard Graham, PhD, Immediate Past President, WNCHA; Jim Stokely, President, Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Committee; Gwin Jones, Past Chair WNCHA; Tom Muir, Director, Thomas Wolfe Memorial; Ellen Carr, Treasurer, Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Committee ; Mimi Fenton, PhD, Immediate Past Dean of the Graduate School, WCU, Gordon McKinney, PhD, former president, Appalachian Studies Association, Brandon Johnson, English faculty at Mars Hill University, and Terry Roberts, PhD, winner of the 2016 Wolfe Award.

Letters of nomination should specify the eligibility criteria: date of publication, birthplace or residence of author, and setting of action. Applicants should submit a cover letter and three copies of the work post-marked no later than July 1, 2017 to:

Wolfe Award Committee

WNC Historical Association

283 Victoria Road

Asheville, NC 28801

An awards ceremony and reception, in honor of the 2017 Award recipient will be held November 18, 2017.

The Association presented the first Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award to Wilma Dykeman in 1955 for The French Broad. The Award has continued to be funded, in part, by Mrs. E. Frank Edwin, a member of the Lipinsky family and for the last three years by WNCHA, and the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Board, both with support from Michael Sartisky, PhD.

Past recipients of this prestigious Award include Robert Morgan, John Paris, Gail Godwin, John Ehle, Charles Frazier, Robert Brunk, Michael McFee, Lee Smith, Ron Rash, and Wayne Caldwell.

Terry Roberts, PhD was the recipient of the 2016 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award to for his book: This Bright Land.